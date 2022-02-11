0x is an open protocol that facilitates trustless, low friction exchange of Ethereum-based assets. For more information on how it works, check out the 0x protocol specification.

This repository is a monorepo including the 0x protocol smart contracts and numerous developer tools. Each public sub-package is independently published to NPM.

Packages

Visit our developer portal for a comprehensive list of core & community maintained packages. All packages maintained with this monorepo are listed below.

Solidity Packages

These packages are all under development. See /contracts/README.md for a list of deployed packages.

Package Version Description @0x/contracts-zero-ex The contracts used for settling trades within the protocol @0x/contracts-erc20 Implementations of various ERC20 tokens @0x/contracts-test-utils TypeScript/Javascript shared utilities used for testing contracts @0x/contracts-utils Generic libraries and utilities used throughout all of the contracts

TypeScript/Javascript Packages

0x-specific packages

Package Version Description @0x/asset-swapper Package used to find and create aggregated swaps @0x/protocol-utils A set of utilities for generating, parsing, signing and validating 0x orders @0x/contract-addresses A tiny utility library for getting known deployed contract addresses for a particular network. @0x/contract-wrappers JS/TS wrappers for interacting with the 0x smart contracts @0x/migrations Migration tool for deploying 0x smart contracts on private testnets @0x/contract-artifacts 0x smart contract compilation artifacts

Usage

Node version 6.x or 8.x is required.

Most of the packages require additional typings for external dependencies. You can include those by prepending the @0x/typescript-typings package to your typeRoots config.

"typeRoots" : [ "node_modules/@0x/typescript-typings/types" , "node_modules/@types" ],

Contributing

We strongly recommend that the community help us make improvements and determine the future direction of the protocol. To report bugs within this package, please create an issue in this repository.

Install dependencies

Make sure you are using Yarn v1.9.4. To install using brew:

brew install yarn@1.9.4

Then install dependencies

yarn install

Build

To build all packages:

yarn build

To build a specific package:

PKG=@0x/asset-swapper yarn build

To build all contracts packages:

yarn build:contracts

Watch

To re-build all packages on change:

yarn watch

To watch a specific package and all it's dependent packages:

PKG=[NPM_PACKAGE_NAME] yarn watch e.g PKG=@0x/asset-swapper yarn watch

Clean

Clean all packages:

yarn clean

Clean a specific package

PKG=@0x/asset-swapper yarn clean

Rebuild

To re-build (clean & build) all packages:

yarn rebuild

To re-build (clean & build) a specific package & it's deps:

PKG=@0x/asset-swapper yarn rebuild

Lint

Lint all packages:

yarn lint

Lint a specific package:

PKG=@0x/asset-swapper yarn lint

Run Tests

Run all tests:

yarn test

Run a specific package's test:

PKG=@0x/asset-swapper yarn test

Run all contracts packages tests: