openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@0x/contracts-tec

by 0xProject
0.0.4 (see all)

0x protocol monorepo - includes our smart contracts and many developer tools

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

1.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

106

Package

Dependencies

14

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⚠️ Deprecation Warning ️️⚠️

This project is deprecated and no longer maintained, refer to 0xProject/protocol and 0xProject/tools instead.

0x is an open protocol that facilitates trustless, low friction exchange of Ethereum-based assets. For more information on how it works, check out the 0x protocol specification.

This repository is a monorepo including the 0x protocol smart contracts and numerous developer tools. Each public sub-package is independently published to NPM.

CircleCI Coverage Status Discord License

Packages

Visit our developer portal for a comprehensive list of core & community maintained packages. All packages maintained with this monorepo are listed below.

Python Packages

PackageVersionDescription
0x-contract-addressesPyPIA tiny utility library for getting known deployed contract addresses for a particular network
0x-contract-artifactsPyPI0x smart contract compilation artifacts
0x-contract-wrappersPyPI0x smart contract wrappers
0x-json-schemasPyPI0x-related JSON schemas
0x-order-utilsPyPIA set of utilities for generating, parsing, signing and validating 0x orders
0x-sra-clientPyPIA Python client for interacting with servers conforming to the Standard Relayer API specification

Solidity Packages

These packages are all under development. See /contracts/README.md for a list of deployed packages.

PackageVersionDescription
@0x/contracts-asset-proxynpmAssetProxy contracts used within the protocol
@0x/contracts-erc20npmImplementations of various ERC20 tokens
@0x/contracts-erc721npmImplementations of various ERC721 tokens
@0x/contracts-erc1155npmImplementations of various ERC1155 tokens
@0x/contracts-exchangenpmThe Exchange contract used for settling trades within the protocol
@0x/contracts-exchange-forwardernpmA Forwarder contract used to simplify UX for interacting with the protocol
@0x/contracts-exchange-libsnpmProtocol specific libraries used within the Exchange contract
@0x/contracts-extensionsnpmContracts that interact with and extend the functionality of the core protocol
@0x/contracts-multisignpmVarious implementations of multisignature wallets, including the AssetProxyOwner contract that has permissions to upgrade the protocol
@0x/contracts-test-utilsnpmTypeScript/Javascript shared utilities used for testing contracts
@0x/contracts-utilsnpmGeneric libraries and utilities used throughout all of the contracts
@0x/contracts-coordinatornpmA contract that allows users to execute 0x transactions with permission from a Coordinator
@0x/contracts-dev-utilsnpmA contract contains utility functions for developers (such as validating many orders using a single eth_call)
@0x/contracts-stakingnpmImplements the stake-based liquidity incentives defined by ZEIP-31

TypeScript/Javascript Packages

0x-specific packages

PackageVersionDescription
0x.jsnpmAn aggregate package combining many smaller utility packages for interacting with the 0x protocol
@0x/contract-addressesnpmA tiny utility library for getting known deployed contract addresses for a particular network.
@0x/contract-wrappersnpmJS/TS wrappers for interacting with the 0x smart contracts
@0x/order-utilsnpmA set of utilities for generating, parsing, signing and validating 0x orders
@0x/json-schemasnpm0x-related JSON schemas
@0x/migrationsnpmMigration tool for deploying 0x smart contracts on private testnets
@0x/contract-artifactsnpm0x smart contract compilation artifacts
@0x/sra-specnpmOpenAPI specification for the Standard Relayer API
@0x/connectnpmAn HTTP/WS client for interacting with the Standard Relayer API
@0x/asset-swappernpmConvenience package for discovering and performing swaps for any ERC20 Assets

Ethereum tooling

PackageVersionDescription
@0x/web3-wrappernpmAn Ethereum JSON RPC client
@0x/sol-compilernpmA wrapper around solc-js that adds smart re-compilation, ability to compile an entire project, Solidity version specific compilation, standard input description support and much more.
@0x/sol-coveragenpmA solidity test coverage tool
@0x/sol-profilernpmA solidity gas cost profiler
@0x/sol-tracenpmA solidity stack trace tool
@0x/sol-resolvernpmImport resolver for smart contracts dependencies
@0x/subprovidersnpmWeb3 provider middlewares (e.g. LedgerSubprovider)
@0x/sol-docnpmSolidity documentation generator

Utilities

PackageVersionDescription
@0x/abi-gennpmTool to generate TS wrappers from smart contract ABIs
@0x/tslint-confignpmCustom TSLint rules used by the 0x core team
@0x/typesnpmShared type declarations
@0x/typescript-typingsnpmRepository of types for external packages
@0x/utilsnpmShared utilities
@0x/assertnpmType and schema assertions used by our packages
@0x/base-contractnpmBaseContract used by auto-generated abi-gen wrapper contracts
@0x/dev-utilsnpmDev utils to be shared across 0x packages

Private Packages

PackageDescription
@0x/instantA free and flexible way to offer simple crypto purchasing in any app or website.

Usage

Node version 6.x or 8.x is required.

Most of the packages require additional typings for external dependencies. You can include those by prepending the @0x/typescript-typings package to your typeRoots config.

"typeRoots": ["node_modules/@0x/typescript-typings/types", "node_modules/@types"],

Contributing

We strongly recommend that the community help us make improvements and determine the future direction of the protocol. To report bugs within this package, please create an issue in this repository.

Read our contribution guidelines.

Install dependencies

Make sure you are using Yarn v1.9.4. To install using brew:

brew install yarn@1.9.4

Then install dependencies

yarn install

You will also need to have Python 3 installed, in order to build and run the tests of abi-gen's command-line interface, which is integrated with the yarn build, yarn test, and yarn lint commands described below. More specifically, your local pip should resolve to the Python 3 version of pip, not a Python 2.x version.

Build

To build all packages:

yarn build

To build a specific package:

PKG=@0x/web3-wrapper yarn build

To build all contracts packages:

yarn build:contracts

Watch

To re-build all packages on change:

yarn watch

To watch a specific package and all it's dependent packages:

PKG=[NPM_PACKAGE_NAME] yarn watch

e.g
PKG=@0x/web3-wrapper yarn watch

Clean

Clean all packages:

yarn clean

Clean a specific package

PKG=0x.js yarn clean

Rebuild

To re-build (clean & build) all packages:

yarn rebuild

To re-build (clean & build) a specific package & it's deps:

PKG=0x.js yarn rebuild

Lint

Lint all packages:

yarn lint

Lint a specific package:

PKG=0x.js yarn lint

Run Tests

Run all tests:

yarn test

Run a specific package's test:

PKG=@0x/web3-wrapper yarn test

Run all contracts packages tests:

yarn test:contracts

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial