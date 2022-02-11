0x is an open protocol that facilitates trustless, low friction exchange of Ethereum-based assets. For more information on how it works, check out the 0x protocol specification.
This repository is a monorepo including the 0x protocol smart contracts and numerous developer tools. Each public sub-package is independently published to NPM.
Visit our developer portal for a comprehensive list of core & community maintained packages. All packages maintained with this monorepo are listed below.
These packages are all under development. See /contracts/README.md for a list of deployed packages.
|Package
|Version
|Description
@0x/contracts-zero-ex
|The contracts used for settling trades within the protocol
@0x/contracts-erc20
|Implementations of various ERC20 tokens
@0x/contracts-test-utils
|TypeScript/Javascript shared utilities used for testing contracts
@0x/contracts-utils
|Generic libraries and utilities used throughout all of the contracts
|Package
|Version
|Description
@0x/asset-swapper
|Package used to find and create aggregated swaps
@0x/protocol-utils
|A set of utilities for generating, parsing, signing and validating 0x orders
@0x/contract-addresses
|A tiny utility library for getting known deployed contract addresses for a particular network.
@0x/contract-wrappers
|JS/TS wrappers for interacting with the 0x smart contracts
@0x/migrations
|Migration tool for deploying 0x smart contracts on private testnets
@0x/contract-artifacts
|0x smart contract compilation artifacts
Node version 6.x or 8.x is required.
Most of the packages require additional typings for external dependencies.
You can include those by prepending the
@0x/typescript-typings package to your
typeRoots config.
"typeRoots": ["node_modules/@0x/typescript-typings/types", "node_modules/@types"],
We strongly recommend that the community help us make improvements and determine the future direction of the protocol. To report bugs within this package, please create an issue in this repository.
Make sure you are using Yarn v1.9.4. To install using brew:
brew install yarn@1.9.4
Then install dependencies
yarn install
To build all packages:
yarn build
To build a specific package:
PKG=@0x/asset-swapper yarn build
To build all contracts packages:
yarn build:contracts
To re-build all packages on change:
yarn watch
To watch a specific package and all it's dependent packages:
PKG=[NPM_PACKAGE_NAME] yarn watch
e.g
PKG=@0x/asset-swapper yarn watch
Clean all packages:
yarn clean
Clean a specific package
PKG=@0x/asset-swapper yarn clean
To re-build (clean & build) all packages:
yarn rebuild
To re-build (clean & build) a specific package & it's deps:
PKG=@0x/asset-swapper yarn rebuild
Lint all packages:
yarn lint
Lint a specific package:
PKG=@0x/asset-swapper yarn lint
Run all tests:
yarn test
Run a specific package's test:
PKG=@0x/asset-swapper yarn test
Run all contracts packages tests:
yarn test:contracts