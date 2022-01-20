0x is an open protocol that facilitates trustless, low friction exchange of Ethereum-based assets. For more information on how it works, check out the 0x protocol specification.
This repository is a monorepo including the 0x protocol smart contracts and numerous developer tools. Each public sub-package is independently published to NPM.
Visit our developer portal for a comprehensive list of core & community maintained packages. All packages maintained with this monorepo are listed below.
|Package
|Version
|Description
@0x/web3-wrapper
|An Ethereum JSON RPC client
@0x/sol-compiler
|A wrapper around solc-js that adds smart re-compilation, ability to compile an entire project, Solidity version specific compilation, standard input description support and much more.
@0x/sol-coverage
|A solidity test coverage tool
@0x/sol-profiler
|A solidity gas cost profiler
@0x/sol-trace
|A solidity stack trace tool
@0x/sol-resolver
|Import resolver for smart contracts dependencies
@0x/subproviders
|Web3 provider middlewares (e.g. LedgerSubprovider)
@0x/sol-doc
|Solidity documentation generator
@0x/abi-gen
|Tool to generate TS wrappers from smart contract ABIs
@0x/tslint-config
|Custom TSLint rules used by the 0x core team
@0x/types
|Shared type declarations
@0x/typescript-typings
|Repository of types for external packages
@0x/utils
|Shared utilities
@0x/assert
|Type and schema assertions used by our packages
@0x/base-contract
|BaseContract used by auto-generated
abi-gen wrapper contracts
@0x/dev-utils
|Dev utils to be shared across 0x packages
Node version 6.x or 8.x is required.
Most of the packages require additional typings for external dependencies.
You can include those by prepending the
@0x/typescript-typings package to your
typeRoots config.
"typeRoots": ["node_modules/@0x/typescript-typings/types", "node_modules/@types"],
We strongly recommend that the community help us make improvements and determine the future direction of the protocol. To report bugs within this package, please create an issue in this repository.
Make sure you are using Yarn v1.9.4. To install using brew:
brew install yarn@1.9.4
Then install dependencies
yarn install
You will also need to have Python 3 installed, in order to build and run the tests of
abi-gen's command-line interface, which is integrated with the yarn build, yarn test, and yarn lint commands described below. More specifically, your local pip should resolve to the Python 3 version of pip, not a Python 2.x version.
To build all packages:
yarn build
To build a specific package:
PKG=@0x/web3-wrapper yarn build
To build all contracts packages:
yarn build:contracts
To re-build all packages on change:
yarn watch
To watch a specific package and all it's dependent packages:
PKG=[NPM_PACKAGE_NAME] yarn watch
e.g
PKG=@0x/web3-wrapper yarn watch
Clean all packages:
yarn clean
Clean a specific package
PKG=0x.js yarn clean
To re-build (clean & build) all packages:
yarn rebuild
To re-build (clean & build) a specific package & it's deps:
PKG=0x.js yarn rebuild
Lint all packages:
yarn lint
Lint a specific package:
PKG=0x.js yarn lint
Run all tests:
yarn test
Run a specific package's test:
PKG=@0x/web3-wrapper yarn test
Run all contracts packages tests:
yarn test:contracts