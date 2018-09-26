openbase logo
9fm

9dots-firebase-mock

by Brian Soumakian
0.1.11 (see all)

Firebase mock library for writing unit tests

Overview

Readme

Firebase Mock Build Status

Firebase Mock extends mockfirebase to provide support for the following Firebase Javascript SDKS:

Setup

npm install firebase-mock --save-dev

Follow the steps in the Setup Tutorial to create a mock SDK to be used in your tests. Then follow one of the tutorials below based on your testing framework:

API

Firebase Mock supports the client-side JavaScript API and server-side Admin API plus a small set of utility methods documented fully in the API Reference. Rather than make a server call that is actually asynchronous, Firebase Mock allows you to either trigger callbacks synchronously or asynchronously with a specified delay (ref.flush).

Tutorials

Client (firebase)

Admin (firebase-admin)

Functions (firebase-functions)

