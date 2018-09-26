Firebase Mock

Firebase Mock extends mockfirebase to provide support for the following Firebase Javascript SDKS:

Setup

npm install firebase-mock --save-dev

Follow the steps in the Setup Tutorial to create a mock SDK to be used in your tests. Then follow one of the tutorials below based on your testing framework:

API

Firebase Mock supports the client-side JavaScript API and server-side Admin API plus a small set of utility methods documented fully in the API Reference. Rather than make a server call that is actually asynchronous, Firebase Mock allows you to either trigger callbacks synchronously or asynchronously with a specified delay ( ref.flush ).

Tutorials

Alternatives