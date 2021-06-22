8Track - A Service Worker Router

Wanted: a better logo

A service worker router with async middleware and neato type-inference inspired by Koa

Installation

npm install -S 8 track yarn add 8 track

TypeScript

This library is written in TypeScript, so typings are bundled.

Basic usage

import { Router, handle } from '8track' const router = new Router() router.all `(.*)` .use( async (ctx, next) => { console .log( `Handling ${ctx.event.request.method} - ${ctx.url.pathname} ` ) await next() console .log( ` ${ctx.event.request.method} - ${ctx.url.pathname} ` ) }) router.get `/` .handle( ( ctx ) => ctx.html( 'Hello, world!' )) router.all `(.*)` .handle( ( ctx ) => ctx.end( 'Not found' , { status: 404 })) addEventListener( 'fetch' , ( event ) => handle({ event, router }))

Examples

Add CORS headers

import { Router } from '8track' const router = new Router() router.all `(.*)` .use( async (ctx, next) => { const allowedOrigins = [ 'https://www.myorigin.com' ] const allowedHeaders = [ 'Content-type' , 'X-My-Custom-Header' ] const allowedMethods = [ 'GET' , 'HEAD' , 'PUT' , 'POST' , 'DELETE' , 'PATCH' ] ctx.response.headers.append( 'Vary' , 'Origin' ) ctx.response.headers.append( 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' , allowedOrigins.join( ',' )) ctx.response.headers.append( 'Access-Control-Allow-Headers' , allowedHeaders.join( ',' )) ctx.response.headers.append( 'Access-Control-Allow-Methods' , allowedMethods.join( ',' )) ctx.response.headers.append( 'Access-Control-Allow-Credentials' , 'true' ) if (ctx.req.method === 'OPTIONS' ) { return ctx.end( '' , { status: 204 }) } await next() })

Catch all errors and display error page

import { Router, getErrorPageHTML } from '8track' const router = new Router() addEventListener( 'fetch' , ( e ) => { const res = router.getResponseForEvent(e).catch( ( error ) => new Response(getErrorPageHTML(e.request, error), { status: 500 , headers: { 'Content-Type' : 'text/html' , }, }), ) e.respondWith(res as any ) })

Attach new properties to each request

Each Middleware and route handler receives a new copy of the ctx object, but a special object under the data property is mutable and should be used to share data between handlers

interface User { id: string name: string } async function getUserById ( id: string ): Promise < User | undefined > { return null as any } interface RouteData { user?: User } const getUserMiddleware: Middleware<RouteData, { userId: string }> = async (ctx, next) => { ctx.data.user = await getUserById(ctx.params.userId) await next() } const router = new Router<RouteData>() router.all `/users/ ${ 'userId' } ` .use(getUserMiddleware) router.get `/users/ ${ 'userId' } ` .handle( ( ctx ) => { if (!ctx.data.user) return ctx.end( 'Not found' , { status: 404 }) ctx.json( JSON .stringify(ctx.data.user)) })

Sub-router mounting

const apiRouter = new Router() const usersRouter = new Router() const userBooksRouter = new Router() usersRouter.get `/` .handle( ( ctx ) => ctx.end( 'users-list' )) usersRouter.get `/ ${ 'id' } ` .handle( ( ctx ) => ctx.end( `user: ${ctx.params.id} ` )) userBooksRouter.get `/` .handle( ( ctx ) => ctx.end( 'books-list' )) userBooksRouter.get `/ ${ 'id' } ` .handle( ( ctx ) => ctx.end( `book: ${ctx.params.id} ` )) usersRouter.all `/ ${ 'id' } /books` .use(userBooksRouter) apiRouter.all `/api/users` .use(usersRouter)

API

Router

Instantiate a new router

const router = new Router<{ logger: typeof console .log }>()

.getResponseForEvent(request: FetchEvent): Promise | undefined

Given an event, run the matching middleware chain and return the response returned by the chain.

Router handlers and middleware

The primary way to interact with the router is to add routes via method tags:

router.post `/api/users` .handle( ( ctx ) => ctx.json({ id: 123 }))

In the above example, the post tag returns a RouteMatchResult object.

Method Matchers

Each of these methods returns a RouteMatchResult object.

.all`pattern`

.get`pattern`

.post`pattern`

.put`pattern`

.patch`pattern`

.delete`pattern`

.head`pattern`

.options`pattern`

RouteMatchResult

When you use a template tag on the router, you create a RouteMatchResult.

router.patch `/api/users/ ${ 'id' } `

The RouteMatchResult object allows you to mount a route handler or a middleware that only runs when the pattern is matched.

router.patch `/api/users/ ${ 'id' } ` .use( async (ctx, next) => { console .log( 'Before: User ID' , ctx.params.id) await next() console .log( 'After: User ID' , ctx.params.id) })

Mount a route handler that should return an instance of Response

Mount a route middleware that can optionally terminate the chain early and handle the request.

router.patch `/api/users/ ${ 'id' } ` .use( async (ctx, next) => { console .log( 'Before: User ID' , ctx.params.id) if (ctx.params.id === '123' ) { return ctx.end(Response.redirect( 302 )) } await next() console .log( 'After: User ID' , ctx.params.id) })

Context

Each route handler and middleware receives an instance of Context .

Context Properties

readonly event: FetchEvent

readonly params: Params

response: Response

data: Data

url: URL

Context Methods

end(body: string | ReadableStream | Response | null, responseInit: ResponseInit = {})

html(body: string | ReadableStream, responseInit: ResponseInit = {})

json(body: any, responseInit: ResponseInit = {})

What's up with that weird syntax?

8track uses a JavaScript feature called tagged templates in order to extract parameter names from url patterns. TypeScript is able extract types from tagged template literals:

const bar = 123 const baz = new Date () foo `testing: ${bar} - ${baz} cool` foo `testing: ${ 'bar' } - ${ 'baz' } cool`

Since the template literal is able to extract a tuple whose types are the literal values passed in, we can utilize generics to describe the shape of the route parameters:

Built-in Middleware

KV Static

Serves files from Cloudflare KV.

import { Router, kvStatic } from '8track' const router = new Router() router.all `(.*)` .use(kvStatic({ kv: myKvNamespaceVar, maxAge: 24 * 60 * 60 * 30 }))

Deploying your worker

8track comes with a CLI to upload your worker and sync your kv files. In order to use 8track's kv static file middleware, you must upload your files using this CLI.

Add a deploy script to your package.json:

{ "scripts" : { "deploy" : "8track deploy --worker dist/worker.js --kv-files dist/client.js,dist/client.css" } }

Note: This does not support globs yet!

You'll need the following environment variables set: