Minimal cross-platform pack/unpack (and any command) with 7-zip for Node.js.
It does not require 7zip to be installed in your system. This package includes standalone 7za version of 7-Zip (uses precompiled binaries from 7zip-bin package).
According to Command Line Version User's Guide page, 7za supports only 7z, lzma, cab, zip, gzip, bzip2, Z and tar formats.
To get more details check 7zip-bin package repo.
You may use
pack and
unpack methods for simple packing/unpacking.
You can also use
list to get an array with the file content properties (includes date, time, attr, size, compressed and name)
Or use
cmd to run 7za with custom parameters (see Command Line Version User's Guide)
const _7z = require('7zip-min');
// unpack
_7z.unpack('path/to/archive.7z', 'where/to/unpack', err => {
// done
});
// unpack into the current directory (process.cwd()) if no output directory specified
_7z.unpack('path/to/archive.7z', err => {
// done
});
// pack
_7z.pack('path/to/dir/or/file', 'path/to/archive.7z', err => {
// done
});
// list
_7z.list('path/to/archive.7z', (err, result) => {
// in result you will have an array with info list for your archive
// for each element in archive you will have:
// name, date, time, attr, size (in bytes), compressed (compressed size in bytes), crc, method, encrtypted, block
// depeneds on archive type some values may be empty or missed
});
// cmd
// in the first parameter you have to provide array of parameters
// check 7z's Command Line Version User's Guide - https://sevenzip.osdn.jp/chm/cmdline/index.htm
// the bellow command is equal to `7za a path/to/archive.7z path/to/dir/or/file` and will add `path/to/dir/or/file` to `path/to/archive.7z` archive
_7z.cmd(['a', 'path/to/archive.7z', 'path/to/dir/or/file'], err => {
// done
});
npm test