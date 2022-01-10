Minimal cross-platform pack/unpack (and any command) with 7-zip for Node.js.

It does not require 7zip to be installed in your system. This package includes standalone 7za version of 7-Zip (uses precompiled binaries from 7zip-bin package).

Supporting archive formats

According to Command Line Version User's Guide page, 7za supports only 7z, lzma, cab, zip, gzip, bzip2, Z and tar formats.

Supporting platforms

win (32/64)

mac

linux arm arm64 ia32 x64



To get more details check 7zip-bin package repo.

Usage

You may use pack and unpack methods for simple packing/unpacking.

You can also use list to get an array with the file content properties (includes date, time, attr, size, compressed and name)

Or use cmd to run 7za with custom parameters (see Command Line Version User's Guide)

const _7z = require ( '7zip-min' ); _7z.unpack( 'path/to/archive.7z' , 'where/to/unpack' , err => { }); _7z.unpack( 'path/to/archive.7z' , err => { }); _7z.pack( 'path/to/dir/or/file' , 'path/to/archive.7z' , err => { }); _7z.list( 'path/to/archive.7z' , (err, result) => { }); _7z.cmd([ 'a' , 'path/to/archive.7z' , 'path/to/dir/or/file' ], err => { });

Test