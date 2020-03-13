openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
7s

7hoo-say

by Marak Squires
0.9.2 (see all)

TTS (text to speech) for node.js. send text from node.js to your speakers.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Installing say.js

npm install say

Usage

// automatically pick platform
const say = require('say')

// or, override the platform
const Say = require('say').Say
const say = new Say('darwin' || 'win32' || 'linux')

// Use default system voice and speed
say.speak('Hello!')

// Stop the text currently being spoken
say.stop()

// More complex example (with an OS X voice) and slow speed
say.speak("What's up, dog?", 'Alex', 0.5)

// Fire a callback once the text has completed being spoken
say.speak("What's up, dog?", 'Good News', 1.0, (err) => {
  if (err) {
    return console.error(err)
  }

  console.log('Text has been spoken.')
});

// Export spoken audio to a WAV file
say.export("I'm sorry, Dave.", 'Cellos', 0.75, 'hal.wav', (err) => {
  if (err) {
    return console.error(err)
  }

  console.log('Text has been saved to hal.wav.')
})

Methods

Speak:

  • Speed: 1 = 100%, 0.5 = 50%, 2 = 200%, etc
say.speak(text, voice || null, speed || null, callback || null)

Export Audio:

  • MacOS / Windows Only
  • Speed: 1 = 100%, 0.5 = 50%, 2 = 200%, etc
say.export(text, voice || null, speed || null, filename, callback || null)

Stop Speaking:

say.stop(callback || null)

Get List of Installed Voice(s):

say.getInstalledVoices(callback)

Feature Matrix

Unfortunately every feature isn't supported on every platform. PR's welcome!

PlatformSpeakExportStopSpeedVoiceList
macOS🚫
Linux🚫🚫
Windows

macOS Notes

Voices in macOS are associated with different localities. To a list of voices and their localities run the following command:

say -v "?"

As an example, the default voice is Alex and the voice used by Siri is Samantha.

Windows Notes

None.

Linux Notes

Linux support requires Festival. As far as I can tell there is no sane way to get a list of available voices. The only voice that seems to work is voice_kal_diphone, which seems to be the default anyway.

The .export() method is not available.

Try the following command to install Festival with a default voice:

sudo apt-get install festival festvox-kallpc16k

Requirements

  • Mac OS X (comes with say)
  • Linux with Festival installed
  • Windows (comes with SAPI.SpVoice)
    • Needs to have Powershell installed and available in $PATH (see issue #75)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial