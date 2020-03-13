Installing say.js

npm install say

Usage

const say = require ( 'say' ) const Say = require ( 'say' ).Say const say = new Say( 'darwin' || 'win32' || 'linux' ) say.speak( 'Hello!' ) say.stop() say.speak( "What's up, dog?" , 'Alex' , 0.5 ) say.speak( "What's up, dog?" , 'Good News' , 1.0 , (err) => { if (err) { return console .error(err) } console .log( 'Text has been spoken.' ) }); say.export( "I'm sorry, Dave." , 'Cellos' , 0.75 , 'hal.wav' , (err) => { if (err) { return console .error(err) } console .log( 'Text has been saved to hal.wav.' ) })

Methods

Speed: 1 = 100%, 0.5 = 50%, 2 = 200%, etc

say.speak(text, voice || null , speed || null , callback || null )

Export Audio:

MacOS / Windows Only

Speed: 1 = 100%, 0.5 = 50%, 2 = 200%, etc

say.export(text, voice || null , speed || null , filename, callback || null )

Stop Speaking:

say.stop(callback || null )

Get List of Installed Voice(s):

say.getInstalledVoices(callback)

Feature Matrix

Unfortunately every feature isn't supported on every platform. PR's welcome!

Platform Speak Export Stop Speed Voice List macOS ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 🚫 Linux ✅ 🚫 ✅ ✅ ✅ 🚫 Windows ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

macOS Notes

Voices in macOS are associated with different localities. To a list of voices and their localities run the following command:

say -v "?"

As an example, the default voice is Alex and the voice used by Siri is Samantha .

Windows Notes

None.

Linux Notes

Linux support requires Festival. As far as I can tell there is no sane way to get a list of available voices. The only voice that seems to work is voice_kal_diphone , which seems to be the default anyway.

The .export() method is not available.

Try the following command to install Festival with a default voice:

sudo apt-get install festival festvox-kallpc16k

Requirements