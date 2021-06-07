⚠️ This repo is specific to the 7digital download store, and is not actively maintained.



For new integrations with the 7digital platform, we recommend referring to our public documentation and integration guides. ⚠️

Node.js API Client

Current head build status:

About 7digital

7digital.com is an online music store operating in over 16 countries and offering more than 11 million high quality DRM free MP3s (320kbps) from all major labels and wide range of idependent labels and distributors. 7digital API will give you access to the full catalogue including high quality album art, 30s preview clips for all tracks, commissions on sales, integrated purchasing and full length streaming. More details at developer.7digital.net

What is this?

A serverside javascript client for the 7digital API . Full code documentation for the most recent release can be found here.

To map documentation endpoints with this library's methods, it's best to look at the API definition file.

Installation

Install it via npm

npm install --save 7digital-api

Usage

See the examples folder for examples of how to use this. If you have included 7digital-api in your dependencies in the package.json file, you can use the like so:

var api = require ( '7digital-api' ), artists = new api.Artists(); artists.getReleases({ artistid : 1 }, function ( err, data ) { console .dir(data); });

To supply your OAuth credentials or if you want XML responses, you can use the configure function. Here is how you can do so:

var api, artists; api = require ( '7digital-api' ).configure({ format : 'XML' , consumerkey : 'MY_KEY_HERE' , consumersecret : 'MY_SECRET_HERE' , defaultParams : { country : 'fr' } }); artists = new api.Artists(); artists.getReleases({ artistid : 1 }, function ( err, data ) { console .dir(data); });

You can specify default parameters on a per resource basis also:

var api, artists; api = require ( '7digital-api' ).configure({ defaultParams : { country : 'fr' } }); artists = new api.Artists({ defaultParams : { pageSize : 15 } }); artists.getReleases({ artistid : 1 }, function ( err, data ) { console .dir(data); });

See developer.7digital.net for full details of the API endpoints and the parameters they accept.

OAuth protected endpoints

NOTE: The oauth access method changed considerably in 0.19.0, updating to the latest version is highly recommended

Accessing the media delivery api

The media delivery endpoints behave differently from the other endpoints as they return you the bytes to the content. You must sign all your requests like so:

var api = require ( '7digital-api' ).configure({ consumerkey : 'YOUR_KEY_HERE' , consumersecret : 'YOUR_SECRET_HERE' , defaultParams : { country : 'es' } }); var oauth = new api.OAuth(); var previewUrl = oauth.sign( 'http://previews.7digital.com/clip/12345' ); var signedUrl = oauth.sign( 'https://stream.svc.7digital.net/stream/locker' , { trackId : 1234 , formatId : 26 , accesstoken : 'ACCESS_TOKEN' , accesssecret : 'ACCESS_SECRET' });

Making requests on behalf of a user to OAuth protected endpoints

NOTE: The oauth access method changed considerably in 0.19.0

This example assumes you have access to the oauth/requestToken/authorise endpoint to authenticate users. If you do not have this access you will need to send the user to the authoriseUrl provided by getRequestToken and complete the auth flow when your callbackUrl is hit.

var api = require ( '7digital-api' ).configure({ consumerkey : 'YOUR_KEY_HERE' , consumersecret : 'YOUR_SECRET_HERE' , defaultParams : { country : 'fr' } }); var oauth = new api.OAuth(); oauth.getRequestToken( 'http://callbackurl.com/' , authoriseToken); function authoriseToken ( err, requesttoken, requestsecret ) { oauth.authoriseRequestToken({ username : 'joe@bloggs.com' , password : 'top-secret' , token : requesttoken }, function ( err ) { oauth.getAccessToken({ requesttoken : requesttoken, requestsecret : requestsecret }, function ( err, accesstoken, accesssecret ) { var apiForJoeBloggs = api.reconfigure({ defaultParams : { accesstoken : accesstoken, accesssecret : accesssecret } }); var user = new apiForJoeBloggs.User(); user.getLocker({ pageSize : 1 }, function ( err, response ) { }); }); });

See oauth.js and create-user.js in the examples folder for examples of the OAuth flow for acquiring an authorised access token and secret that you will need to access any of the protected endpoints on behalf of a user.

Partner users (3rd party user management)

If your key has permissions to create 3rd-party (partner) users, you must configure the client to allow you to access protected enpoints with your user ids instead of access tokens. This can be done like so:

var api = require ( '7digital-api' ).configure({ consumerkey : 'YOUR_KEY_HERE' , consumersecret : 'YOUR_SECRET_HERE' , userManagement : true , defaultParams : { country : 'fr' } }); api.User().create({ userId : 'external-user-12345' , emailAddress : 'joe@bloggs.com' }, function ( err, userResponse ) { api.User().getLocker({ userId : 'external-user-12345' , pageSize : 1 }, function ( err, response ) { }); });

Using the environment to configure the client

The client will check the environment for the following variables which makes it possible to keep your key and secret actually secret:

_7D_API_CLIENT_CONSUMER_KEY - defaults to 'YOUR_KEY_HERE'

- defaults to 'YOUR_KEY_HERE' _7D_API_CLIENT_CONSUMER_SECRET - defaults to 'YOUR_SECRET_HERE'

- defaults to 'YOUR_SECRET_HERE' _7D_API_CLIENT_USER_TOKEN - is not set by default

- is not set by default _7D_API_CLIENT_USER_SECRET - is not set by default

The client will check the environment for the following variables which makes controlling the behaviour per-environment easier (e.g. in tests) with out having to branch in your application code:

_7D_API_CLIENT_HOST - defaults to 'api.7digital.com'

- defaults to 'api.7digital.com' _7D_API_CLIENT_SSL_HOST - defaults to 'api.7digital.com'

- defaults to 'api.7digital.com' _7D_API_CLIENT_PORT - defaults to 80

- defaults to 80 _7D_API_CLIENT_PREFIX - defaults to '1.2'

Note that these variables have the lowest precedence (apart from defaults). I.E. overriding them in application code will take precendence.

Running the tests

To run the unit tests:

npm test

There are also integration tests. Tests for various error handling scenarios are run against a stub 7d api. It can be installed with:

npm install git://github.com/7digital/api-stub.git

Some of the integration tests (around the client's handling of OAuth) run against the real 7d api. In order for these tests to work, you'll need to set the environment variables outlined above. As well as the following:

_7D_API_CLIENT_TEST_VOUCHER_CODE

The code for a voucher which can be applied to a basket containing an item of 1p, used for a two-legged OAuth test.

The tests can then be run with: