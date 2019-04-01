A collection of codemods that allow you to transform your JavaScript code from ES5 to ES6 using jscodeshift.
npm install -g jscodeshift
npm install 5to6-codemod
jscodeshift -t node_modules/5to6-codemod/transforms/[transform].js [files]
git diff. Keep what you want, throw it out if you don't. Magic!
When executing codemods, you can configure options like so:
jscodeshift -t node_modules/5to6-codemod/transforms/[transform].js [files] --key=value
Our transforms will automatically distinguish and pass through Recast config keys via jscodeshift. Official documentation for Recast's configuration can be found here. We currently support the following Recast keys:
esprima
inputSourceMap
lineTerminator
quote
range
reuseWhitespace
sourceFileName
sourceMapName
sourceRoot
tabWidth
tolerant
trailingComma
useTabs
wrapColumn
amd - Transforms AMD style modules to ES6
import/
export
cjs - Transforms CommonJS style
require() calls to ES6
import statements
hoist: Enables hoisting require statements to the top
no-strict - Removes "use strict" statements
exports - Move CommonJS style
module.exports statements to ES6
export statements
named-export-generation - Adds named exports corresponding to default export object keys. Only valid for ES6 modules exporting an object as the default export.
let - Replace all
var calls to use
let
simple-arrow - Replace all function expressions with a body of a sole return statement into arrow functions
import * as varName.
simple-arrow loses comments in the function expression body