A collection of codemods that allow you to transform your JavaScript code from ES5 to ES6 using jscodeshift.

Usage

npm install -g jscodeshift npm install 5to6-codemod jscodeshift -t node_modules/5to6-codemod/transforms/[transform].js [files] Review changes via git diff . Keep what you want, throw it out if you don't. Magic!

Option flags

When executing codemods, you can configure options like so:

jscodeshift -t node_modules/5to6-codemod/transforms/[transform].js [files] --key=value

Recast options

Our transforms will automatically distinguish and pass through Recast config keys via jscodeshift. Official documentation for Recast's configuration can be found here. We currently support the following Recast keys:

esprima

inputSourceMap

lineTerminator

quote

range

reuseWhitespace

sourceFileName

sourceMapName

sourceRoot

tabWidth

tolerant

trailingComma

useTabs

wrapColumn

Transforms

amd - Transforms AMD style modules to ES6 import / export

Transforms AMD style modules to ES6 import / export

- Transforms CommonJS style calls to ES6 statements no-strict - Removes "use strict" statements

Removes "use strict" statements

Move CommonJS style module.exports statements to ES6 export statements

Adds named exports corresponding to default export object keys. Only valid for ES6 modules exporting an object as the default export.

Replace all var calls to use let

Known issues