A simple, interactive, modern gantt chart library for the webView the demo »
npm install frappe-gantt
Include it in your HTML:
<script src="frappe-gantt.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="frappe-gantt.css">
And start hacking:
var tasks = [
{
id: 'Task 1',
name: 'Redesign website',
start: '2016-12-28',
end: '2016-12-31',
progress: 20,
dependencies: 'Task 2, Task 3',
custom_class: 'bar-milestone' // optional
},
...
]
var gantt = new Gantt("#gantt", tasks);
You can also pass various options to the Gantt constructor:
var gantt = new Gantt("#gantt", tasks, {
header_height: 50,
column_width: 30,
step: 24,
view_modes: ['Quarter Day', 'Half Day', 'Day', 'Week', 'Month'],
bar_height: 20,
bar_corner_radius: 3,
arrow_curve: 5,
padding: 18,
view_mode: 'Day',
date_format: 'YYYY-MM-DD',
custom_popup_html: null
});
If you want to contribute enhancements or fixes:
cd into project directory
yarn
yarn run dev
index.html in your browser, make your code changes and test them.
If you have publishing rights (Frappe Team), follow these steps to publish a new version.
Assuming the last commit (or a couple of commits) were enhancements or fixes,
Run
yarn build
This will generate files in the
dist/ folder. These files need to be committed.
Run
yarn publish
Type the new version at the prompt
Depending on the type of change, you can either bump the patch version or the minor version. For e.g.,
0.5.0 -> 0.6.0 (minor version bump)
0.5.0 -> 0.5.1 (patch version bump)
Now, there will be a commit named after the version you just entered. Include the generated files in
dist/ folder as part of this commit by running the command:
git add dist
git commit --amend
git push origin master
License: MIT
Project maintained by frappe