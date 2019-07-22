Node.js API abstraction for payment gateways.
Used by supported gateways listed in 42-cent.
It is important to note that the BaseGateway API will follow the semantic versioning rules so that:
basegateway()
basegateway#submitTransaction()
basegateway#authorizeTransaction()
basegateway#getSettledBatchList()
basegateway#refundTransaction()
basegateway#voidTransaction()
basegateway#createSubscription()
basegateway#createCustomerProfile()
basegateway#getCustomerProfile()
basegateway#chargeCustomer()
Authorize and capture a transaction.
parameters
order (object)
'amount' (string): The amount of the transaction.
'creditCard' (object)
'creditCardNumber' (string): The credit card (PAN) number.
'expirationMonth' (string): The month of credit card expiration date.
'expirationYear' (string): The year of credit card expiration date (2 or 4 digits).
'cvv' (string): The credit card security code (3 or 4 digits).
prospect (object)
'customerFirstName' (string): First name of the customer (also used for the billing).
'customerLastName' (string): Last name of the customer (also used for the billing).
'customerEmail' (string): Email of the customer.
'billingAddress' (string): Billing address.
'billingCity' (string): Billing City
'billingState' (string): Billing State
'billingZip' (string): Billing Zip
'billingCountry' (string): Billing Country
'shippingFirstName' (string):
'shippingLastName' (string):
'shippingAddress' (string):
'shippingCity' (string):
'shippingState' (string):
'shippingZip' (string):
'shippingCountry' (string):
other (object)
Other fields specific to a gateway SDK implementation.
Refer to specific SDK for more details.
return value
Returns a
Promise with the following object as a result:
'transactionId' (string): A unique identifier of the transaction.
'authCode' (string): Authorization code from the banking institution.
'_original': The original response from the gateway.
If the promise gets rejected because of the gateway, the reason will be an
object instance of GatewayError holding the following attributes:
'message' (string): The error message from the gateway.
'_original': The original response from the specific sdk implementation.
Otherwise it will be an instance of
Error.
Auhtorize a transaction.
parameters
See
basegateway#submitTransaction().
get a batch list of settled transaction within the window of time
parameters
from (Date): Lower limit.
to (Date, default:
Date.now()): Upper limit.
return value
Returns a
Promise with the following object as a result:
'batchList' (Array): An array of batch where a batch will have the following fields.
'batchId': The id the batch is referenced by in the gateway internal system.
'settlementDate' (string): A string for the settlement date time (UTC).
'chargeAmount' (string): The total amount from the charged transactions during the window of time.
'chargeCount' (string): The total count of charged transactions during the window of time.
'refundAmount' (string): The total amount from the refunded transactions during the window of time.
'refundCount' (string): The total count of refund transactions during the window of time.
'voidCount' (string): The total count of voided transactions during the window of time.
'declineCount' (string): The total count of voided transactions during the window of time.
'errorCount' (string): The total count of voided transactions during the window of time.
Refund (or credit) a settled transaction.
parameters
transactionId (string): The id referencing the transaction to refund at the gateway.
options (object): Set of optional fields.
'amount': The amount to be refunded (useful for partial refund).
return value
Returns a
Promise with the following object as a result:
'_original': The original response from the gateway.
If the promise gets rejected because of the gateway, the reason will be an
object instance of GatewayError holding the following attributes:
'message' (string): The error message from the gateway.
'_original': The original response from the specific sdk implementation.
Otherwise it will be an instance of
Error.
Void a non-settled transaction.
parameters
transactionId (string): The id referencing the transaction to void at the gateway.
options (object): Set of optional fields.
return value
Returns a
Promise with the following object as a result:
'_original': The original response from the gateway.
If the promise gets rejected because of the gateway, the reason will be an
object instance of GatewayError holding the following attributes:
'message' (string): The error message from the gateway.
'_original': The original response from the specific sdk implementation.
Otherwise it will be an instance of
Error.
Create a recurring payment.
parameters
creditCard: CreditCard | Object, the credit card associated to the payment
prospect: Prospect | Object, the prospect/customer linked to the subscription
subscriptionPlan: SubscriptionPlan | Object, a subscription plan Note that the tuple [periodUnit , periodLength] must result in a period supported by the gateway implementation otherwise periodUnit should take priority
other: Object, a set of options to be used by specific implementations
return value
Returns a
Promise with the following object as a result:
'subscriptionId': An id referencing to the subscription at the gateway.
'_original': The original response from the gateway.
Create a customer profile in the gateway, useful to charge a customer without having to provide his payment method information again.
parameters
payment: CreditCard | Object, payment info to associate with the customer
billing: Object, billing info to associate with the customer
shipping: Object, shipping info to associate with the customer
other: Object, optional info related to a specific gateway implementation
return value
Returns a
Promise with the following object as a result:
'profileId': A reference id to the customer profile.
'_original': The original response from the payment gateway.
Get a previously saved customer profile.
parameters
profileId (string): The id referencing to the customer profile in the gateway.
return value
Returns a
Promise with the following object as a result:
if resolved the promise will have the same field than a Prospect instance plus a field
payment holding a CreditCard
Submit a transaction (authorization and capture) using a customer profile.
parameters
order: Object, order information
prospect: Prospect, the prospect profile to charge, note that the prospect must have the field profileId set
other: Object, optional info related to a specific gateway implementation
return value