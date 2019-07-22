Node.js API abstraction for payment gateways.

Used by supported gateways listed in 42-cent.

It is important to note that the BaseGateway API will follow the semantic versioning rules so that:

Any change on already defined property will define a new API and therefore will result on a different first digit of the BaseGateway version

New supported parameters/methods will define a new functionality and therefore will result in a different second digit of the BaseGateway version

Bug fixes/patches should not impact gateways implementation and will result in a different third digit of the BaseGateway version

BaseGateway API

Authorize and capture a transaction.

parameters

order (object)

'amount' (string): The amount of the transaction.

'creditCard' (object)

'creditCardNumber' (string): The credit card (PAN) number.

'expirationMonth' (string): The month of credit card expiration date.

'expirationYear' (string): The year of credit card expiration date (2 or 4 digits).

'cvv' (string): The credit card security code (3 or 4 digits).

prospect (object)

'customerFirstName' (string): First name of the customer (also used for the billing).

'customerLastName' (string): Last name of the customer (also used for the billing).

'customerEmail' (string): Email of the customer.

'billingAddress' (string): Billing address.

'billingCity' (string): Billing City

'billingState' (string): Billing State

'billingZip' (string): Billing Zip

'billingCountry' (string): Billing Country

'shippingFirstName' (string):

'shippingLastName' (string):

'shippingAddress' (string):

'shippingCity' (string):

'shippingState' (string):

'shippingZip' (string):

'shippingCountry' (string):

other (object)

Other fields specific to a gateway SDK implementation.

Refer to specific SDK for more details.

return value

Returns a Promise with the following object as a result:

'transactionId' (string): A unique identifier of the transaction.

'authCode' (string): Authorization code from the banking institution.

(string): Authorization code from the banking institution. '_original' : The original response from the gateway.

If the promise gets rejected because of the gateway, the reason will be an object instance of GatewayError holding the following attributes:

'message' (string): The error message from the gateway.

'_original' : The original response from the specific sdk implementation.

Otherwise it will be an instance of Error .

Auhtorize a transaction.

parameters

See basegateway#submitTransaction() .

get a batch list of settled transaction within the window of time

parameters

from (Date): Lower limit.

to (Date, default: Date.now() ): Upper limit.

return value

Returns a Promise with the following object as a result:

'batchList' (Array): An array of batch where a batch will have the following fields. 'batchId' : The id the batch is referenced by in the gateway internal system. 'settlementDate' (string): A string for the settlement date time (UTC). 'chargeAmount' (string): The total amount from the charged transactions during the window of time. 'chargeCount' (string): The total count of charged transactions during the window of time. 'refundAmount' (string): The total amount from the refunded transactions during the window of time. 'refundCount' (string): The total count of refund transactions during the window of time. 'voidCount' (string): The total count of voided transactions during the window of time. 'declineCount' (string): The total count of voided transactions during the window of time. 'errorCount' (string): The total count of voided transactions during the window of time.

(Array): An array of batch where a batch will have the following fields.

Refund (or credit) a settled transaction.

parameters

transactionId (string): The id referencing the transaction to refund at the gateway.

options (object): Set of optional fields.

'amount' : The amount to be refunded (useful for partial refund).

return value

Returns a Promise with the following object as a result:

'_original' : The original response from the gateway.

If the promise gets rejected because of the gateway, the reason will be an object instance of GatewayError holding the following attributes:

'message' (string): The error message from the gateway.

'_original' : The original response from the specific sdk implementation.

Otherwise it will be an instance of Error .

Void a non-settled transaction.

parameters

transactionId (string): The id referencing the transaction to void at the gateway.

options (object): Set of optional fields.

return value

Returns a Promise with the following object as a result:

'_original' : The original response from the gateway.

If the promise gets rejected because of the gateway, the reason will be an object instance of GatewayError holding the following attributes:

'message' (string): The error message from the gateway.

'_original' : The original response from the specific sdk implementation.

Otherwise it will be an instance of Error .

Create a recurring payment.

parameters

creditCard: CreditCard | Object, the credit card associated to the payment

prospect: Prospect | Object, the prospect/customer linked to the subscription

subscriptionPlan: SubscriptionPlan | Object, a subscription plan Note that the tuple [periodUnit , periodLength] must result in a period supported by the gateway implementation otherwise periodUnit should take priority

other: Object, a set of options to be used by specific implementations

return value

Returns a Promise with the following object as a result:

'subscriptionId' : An id referencing to the subscription at the gateway.

'_original' : The original response from the gateway.

Create a customer profile in the gateway, useful to charge a customer without having to provide his payment method information again.

parameters

payment: CreditCard | Object, payment info to associate with the customer

billing: Object, billing info to associate with the customer

shipping: Object, shipping info to associate with the customer

other: Object, optional info related to a specific gateway implementation

return value

Returns a Promise with the following object as a result:

'profileId' : A reference id to the customer profile.

'_original' : The original response from the payment gateway.

Get a previously saved customer profile.

parameters

profileId (string): The id referencing to the customer profile in the gateway.

return value

Returns a Promise with the following object as a result:

if resolved the promise will have the same field than a Prospect instance plus a field payment holding a CreditCard

Submit a transaction (authorization and capture) using a customer profile.

parameters

order: Object, order information

prospect: Prospect, the prospect profile to charge, note that the prospect must have the field profileId set

other: Object, optional info related to a specific gateway implementation

return value