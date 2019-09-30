Node.js multi-gateway payment processing module

Installation

npm install -s 42-cent

Usage

var Gateways = require ( '42-cent' ); var client = Gateways.use( 'Authorize.Net' , credentials);

You can register other gateways - or replace an existing one:

Gateways.registerGateway( 'GatewayName' , factoryFunction);

The factory function must return an instance of the abstract BaseGateway.

Gateways API

Gateways must implement a particular version of the BaseGateway. The version of 42-cent-base set in the package.json of the gateway defines the API the gateway intends to fulfill. You can see the API the gateway intends to fulfill by looking at the BaseGateway appropriate version tag.

Supported Gateways

Note: All builds are run daily thanks to Travis CI cron jobs.

Braintree

Omise

Stripe

PayPal

WorldPay

Beanstream

Moneris

Deprecated Gateways

The following gateways are deprecated either because the service provider discontinued or changed their API.

Feel free to go and fix things if you can.

Authorize.net

NMI

Payflow

RocketGate

VirtualMerchant