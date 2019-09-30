Node.js multi-gateway payment processing module
$ npm install -s 42-cent
var Gateways = require('42-cent');
var client = Gateways.use('Authorize.Net', credentials);
You can register other gateways - or replace an existing one:
Gateways.registerGateway('GatewayName', factoryFunction);
The factory function must return an instance of the abstract BaseGateway.
Gateways must implement a particular version of the BaseGateway. The version of
42-cent-base set in the
package.json of the gateway defines the API the gateway intends to fulfill.
You can see the API the gateway intends to fulfill by looking at the BaseGateway appropriate version tag.
Note: All builds are run daily thanks to Travis CI cron jobs.
Braintree
Omise
Stripe
PayPal
WorldPay
Beanstream
Moneris
The following gateways are deprecated either because the service provider discontinued or changed their API.
Feel free to go and fix things if you can.