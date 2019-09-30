openbase logo
42-cent

by continuous-software
1.5.3 (see all)

Node.js multi-gateway payment processing module

Readme

npm

42-cent

Node.js multi-gateway payment processing module

Installation

$ npm install -s 42-cent

Usage


var Gateways = require('42-cent');
var client = Gateways.use('Authorize.Net', credentials);

You can register other gateways - or replace an existing one:

Gateways.registerGateway('GatewayName', factoryFunction);

The factory function must return an instance of the abstract BaseGateway.

Gateways API

Gateways must implement a particular version of the BaseGateway. The version of 42-cent-base set in the package.json of the gateway defines the API the gateway intends to fulfill. You can see the API the gateway intends to fulfill by looking at the BaseGateway appropriate version tag.

Supported Gateways

Note: All builds are run daily thanks to Travis CI cron jobs.

Build Status Braintree
Build Status Omise
Build Status Stripe
Build Status PayPal
Build Status WorldPay
Build Status Beanstream
Build Status Moneris

Deprecated Gateways

The following gateways are deprecated either because the service provider discontinued or changed their API.
Feel free to go and fix things if you can.

Build Status Authorize.net
Build Status NMI
Build Status Payflow
Build Status RocketGate
Build Status VirtualMerchant

