⚠️ ⚠️ Deprecated in favor of Ceramic ⚠️ ⚠️

3box.js and related tools built by 3Box Labs are deprecated and no loger supported. Developers are encurraged to build with https://ceramic.network which is a more secure and decentralized protocol for sovereign data.

⚠️ This package has been moved to https://github.com/ceramicstudio/3id-connect

Find 3ID-Connect on Ceramic here.

3ID-Connect is a 3ID account management service run in an iframe. It allows you to authenicate, manage, and permission your 3ID keys to applications. Used by default in 3box-js. identity-wallet-js handles most operations and the parent window (application) communicates with iframe service over RPC layer as defined by 3ID JSON-RPC

Right now you authenticate and link ethereum accounts to mange your 3ID, in the future other keypairs, blockchain accounts, and authentication methods can be added.

3ID-Connect Ceramic

The next verion of 3ID-Connect is being developed on Ceramic and identity-wallet-js V2. It is being developed in parallel with the current version. You can find 3ID-Connect with Ceramic support in the following repo. In the future this repo will be depracated. It is released at 3id-connect@next and available at 3idconnect.org.

Structure

/src - Core logic and consumable interfaces for clients and iframe /threeIdConnect.js - Application interface (RPC client) to load iframe and return 3ID provider. /threeIdConnectService.js - Identity wallet instance and RPC 'server' to handle requests /threeIdProviderProxy.js - 3ID provider interface that relays request through RPC layer

- Core logic and consumable interfaces for clients and iframe /iframe - all html, css, js, design assets for iframe and flow

- all html, css, js, design assets for iframe and flow /public - build assets deployed for iframe

Development

Clone and install dependencies

Run Locally

Will serve iframe locally on port 30001

$ npm run start

Build

npm run build

Maintainers

@zachferland