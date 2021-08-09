3box.js and related tools built by 3Box Labs are deprecated and no loger supported. Developers are encurraged to build with https://ceramic.network which is a more secure and decentralized protocol for sovereign data.
⚠️ This package has been moved to https://github.com/ceramicstudio/3id-connect
Find 3ID-Connect on Ceramic here.
3ID-Connect is a 3ID account management service run in an iframe. It allows you to authenicate, manage, and permission your 3ID keys to applications. Used by default in 3box-js. identity-wallet-js handles most operations and the parent window (application) communicates with iframe service over RPC layer as defined by 3ID JSON-RPC
Right now you authenticate and link ethereum accounts to mange your 3ID, in the future other keypairs, blockchain accounts, and authentication methods can be added.
The next verion of 3ID-Connect is being developed on Ceramic and identity-wallet-js V2. It is being developed in parallel with the current version. You can find 3ID-Connect with Ceramic support in the following repo. In the future this repo will be depracated. It is released at 3id-connect@next and available at 3idconnect.org.
Clone and install dependencies
Will serve iframe locally on port 30001
$ npm run start
$ npm run build