3dio

by archilogic-com
2.1.0 (see all)

JavaScript toolkit for interior apps

Popularity

Downloads/wk

167

GitHub Stars

257

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

3dio.js is deprecated visit https://developers.archilogic.com for new developements

Basic Example

Run Demo

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <script src="https://aframe.io/releases/0.7.1/aframe.min.js"></script>
  <script src="https://dist.3d.io/3dio-js/1.1.x/3dio.min.js"></script>
</head>
<body>
<a-scene>
  <!-- A-Frame Components Loading Content from 3d.io -->
  <a-entity io3d-data3d="key:/fd72bf39-9d3a-471f-a4ff-ecaa3f5ff30b/bake/2017-04-15_22-45-14_XsiltX/regular/lighting.gz.data3d.buffer" position="0 -5 -6"></a-entity>
  <a-entity io3d-furniture="id:10a54bcf-3b9c-4518-b7ea-81c4251cf5a4" position="-0.85 -5 -5.4"></a-entity>
</a-scene>
</body>
</html>

Learn more about using 3d.io data at https://furniture.3d.io

Documentation

https://3d.io/docs/api/2/

Install

Browser

Requirements: A-frame v0.8 or lower

<head>
  <!-- latest minor version -->
  <script src="https://dist.3d.io/3dio-js/1.x.x/3dio.min.js"></script>
</head>

Server

npm install 3dio --save

Installation tutorial for beginners: https://www.npmjs.com/package/3dio/tutorial

Features

https://3d.io/#products

Use Cases

https://3d.io/#use-cases

Contribute

Install local dev environment:

  1. Clone repository:

    git clone https://github.com/archilogic-com/3dio-js.git ; cd ./3dio-js

  2. Install global packages:

    npm install rollup -g ; npm install lite-server -g

  3. Install local packages:

    npm install

  4. Run local dev server:

    npm start

  5. Run tests:

    npm test

Please follow our Contribution guidelines

Build Status

