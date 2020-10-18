3dio.js is deprecated visit https://developers.archilogic.com for new developements

< html > < head > < script src = "https://aframe.io/releases/0.7.1/aframe.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://dist.3d.io/3dio-js/1.1.x/3dio.min.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > < a-scene > < a-entity io3d-data3d = "key:/fd72bf39-9d3a-471f-a4ff-ecaa3f5ff30b/bake/2017-04-15_22-45-14_XsiltX/regular/lighting.gz.data3d.buffer" position = "0 -5 -6" > </ a-entity > < a-entity io3d-furniture = "id:10a54bcf-3b9c-4518-b7ea-81c4251cf5a4" position = "-0.85 -5 -5.4" > </ a-entity > </ a-scene > </ body > </ html >

Learn more about using 3d.io data at https://furniture.3d.io

https://3d.io/docs/api/2/

Requirements: A-frame v0.8 or lower

< head > < script src = "https://dist.3d.io/3dio-js/1.x.x/3dio.min.js" > </ script > </ head >

npm install 3dio --save

Installation tutorial for beginners: https://www.npmjs.com/package/3dio/tutorial

Install local dev environment:

Clone repository: git clone https://github.com/archilogic-com/3dio-js.git ; cd ./3dio-js Install global packages: npm install rollup -g ; npm install lite-server -g Install local packages: npm install Run local dev server: npm start Run tests: npm test

Please follow our Contribution guidelines