An easy to use 3D camera with input binding.
Default controls:
|Button
|Interaction
|Left mouse
|Rotate
|Shift + left mouse or scroll horizontally
|Roll
|Right mouse
|Pan
|Middle mouse or scroll vertically
|Zoom
Here is a complete working example of how to use this module in an application:
var createCamera = require('3d-view-controls')
var bunny = require('bunny')
var perspective = require('gl-mat4/perspective')
var createMesh = require('gl-simplicial-complex')
var canvas = document.createElement('canvas')
document.body.appendChild(canvas)
window.addEventListener('resize', require('canvas-fit')(canvas))
var gl = canvas.getContext('webgl')
var camera = createCamera(canvas, {
eye: [50,0,0],
center: [0,0,0],
zoomMax: 500
})
var mesh = createMesh(gl, {
cells: bunny.cells,
positions: bunny.positions,
colormap: 'jet'
})
function render() {
requestAnimationFrame(render)
if(camera.tick()) {
gl.viewport(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height)
gl.clear(gl.COLOR_BUFFER_BIT | gl.DEPTH_BUFFER_BIT)
gl.enable(gl.DEPTH_TEST)
mesh.draw({
projection: perspective([], Math.PI/4, canvas.width/canvas.height, 0.01, 1000),
view: camera.matrix
})
}
}
render()
You can try it out in your browser right now.
npm i 3d-view-controls
var camera = require('3d-view-controls')(element[, options])
Creates a new camera object.
element is a DOM node onto which this
options is an object with the following optional properties:
eye - the position of the camera in world coordinates (Default
[0,0,10])
center - the target of the camera in world coordinates (Default
[0,0,0])
up - the up vector of the camera (Default
[0,1,0])
mode - the interaction mode for the camera (Default
'orbit')
delay - amount to delay interactions by for interpolation in ms (Default
16)
rotateSpeed - rotation scaling factor (Default
1)
zoomSpeed - zoom scaling factor (Default
1)
translateSpeed - translation/panning scale factor (Default
1)
flipX - flip X axis for rotations (Default
false)
flipY - flip Y axis for rotations (Default
false)
zoomMin - minimum zoom distance (Default
0.01)
zoomMax - maximum zoom distance (Default
Infinity)
Note that you can update any property by assigning to it. For example:
camera.eye = [100, 100, 100]
camera.matrix = [
1, 0, 0, 0,
0, 1, 0, 0,
0, 0, 1, 0,
0, 0, 0, 1]
camera.matrix
A 4x4 matrix encoded as a length 16 array representing the homogeneous transformation from world coordinates to view (camera) coordinates.
camera.mode
The current interaction mode for the camera. Possible values include:
orbit - free orbiting mode
turntable - behaves like a turntable/gimbal
matrix - manual matrix control
camera.eye
The position of the camera in world coordinates
camera.up
A vector pointing up in world coordinates
camera.center
The target of the camera in world coordinates
camera.distance
Euclidean distance from
eye to
center
camera.tick()
Updates the camera state. Call this before each frame is rendered to compute the current state of the camera.
Returns
true if the state of the camera has changed since the last call to
tick
camera.lookAt(center, eye, up)
Sets the camera center/eye/up vector to look at a fixed target
center is the new center/target for the camera
eye is the position of the camera in world coordinates
up is a vector pointing up
camera.rotate(yaw, pitch, roll)
Applies an incremental rotation to the camera
yaw is the amount to rotate about the y-axis (in xz plane of camera)
pitch is the amount to rotate about the x-axis (in yz plane of camera)
roll is the amount to rotate about the forward axis (in xy plane of camera)
camera.pan(dx, dy, dz)
Applies a relative motion to the camera, moving in view coordinates
dx,dy,dz are the components of the camera motion vector
camera.translate(dx, dy, dz)
Translates the camera in world coordinates
dx,dy,dz are the components of the translation vector
camera.distanceLimits
A 2D array representing the
[lo,hi] bounds on the zoom distance. Note that
0 < lo < hi.
camera.flipX
A flag controlling whether the camera rotation is flipped along the x-axis
camera.flipY
A flag controlling whether the camera rotation is flipped along the y-axis
camera.delay
The amount of delay on the interpolation of the camera state in ms
camera.rotateSpeed
Camera rotation speed scaling factor
camera.zoomSpeed
Camera zoom speed scaling factor
camera.translateSpeed
Camera translation speed scaling factor
camera.element
The DOM element the camera is attached to
Expand to support more input types:
(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License