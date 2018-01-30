An easy to use 3D camera with input binding.

Default controls:

Button Interaction Left mouse Rotate Shift + left mouse or scroll horizontally Roll Right mouse Pan Middle mouse or scroll vertically Zoom

Example

Here is a complete working example of how to use this module in an application:

var createCamera = require ( '3d-view-controls' ) var bunny = require ( 'bunny' ) var perspective = require ( 'gl-mat4/perspective' ) var createMesh = require ( 'gl-simplicial-complex' ) var canvas = document .createElement( 'canvas' ) document .body.appendChild(canvas) window .addEventListener( 'resize' , require ( 'canvas-fit' )(canvas)) var gl = canvas.getContext( 'webgl' ) var camera = createCamera(canvas, { eye : [ 50 , 0 , 0 ], center : [ 0 , 0 , 0 ], zoomMax : 500 }) var mesh = createMesh(gl, { cells : bunny.cells, positions : bunny.positions, colormap : 'jet' }) function render ( ) { requestAnimationFrame(render) if (camera.tick()) { gl.viewport( 0 , 0 , canvas.width, canvas.height) gl.clear(gl.COLOR_BUFFER_BIT | gl.DEPTH_BUFFER_BIT) gl.enable(gl.DEPTH_TEST) mesh.draw({ projection : perspective([], Math .PI/ 4 , canvas.width/canvas.height, 0.01 , 1000 ), view : camera.matrix }) } } render()

You can try it out in your browser right now.

Install

npm i 3d -view-controls

API

Constructor

var camera = require('3d-view-controls')(element[, options])

Creates a new camera object.

element is a DOM node onto which this

options is an object with the following optional properties: eye - the position of the camera in world coordinates (Default [0,0,10] ) center - the target of the camera in world coordinates (Default [0,0,0] ) up - the up vector of the camera (Default [0,1,0] ) mode - the interaction mode for the camera (Default 'orbit' ) delay - amount to delay interactions by for interpolation in ms (Default 16 ) rotateSpeed - rotation scaling factor (Default 1 ) zoomSpeed - zoom scaling factor (Default 1 ) translateSpeed - translation/panning scale factor (Default 1 ) flipX - flip X axis for rotations (Default false ) flipY - flip Y axis for rotations (Default false ) zoomMin - minimum zoom distance (Default 0.01 ) zoomMax - maximum zoom distance (Default Infinity )

is an object with the following optional properties:

Geometric properties

Note that you can update any property by assigning to it. For example:

camera.eye = [ 100 , 100 , 100 ] camera.matrix = [ 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 ]

A 4x4 matrix encoded as a length 16 array representing the homogeneous transformation from world coordinates to view (camera) coordinates.

The current interaction mode for the camera. Possible values include:

orbit - free orbiting mode

- free orbiting mode turntable - behaves like a turntable/gimbal

- behaves like a turntable/gimbal matrix - manual matrix control

The position of the camera in world coordinates

A vector pointing up in world coordinates

The target of the camera in world coordinates

Euclidean distance from eye to center

Methods

Updates the camera state. Call this before each frame is rendered to compute the current state of the camera.

Returns true if the state of the camera has changed since the last call to tick

Sets the camera center/eye/up vector to look at a fixed target

center is the new center/target for the camera

eye is the position of the camera in world coordinates

up is a vector pointing up

Applies an incremental rotation to the camera

yaw is the amount to rotate about the y-axis (in xz plane of camera)

pitch is the amount to rotate about the x-axis (in yz plane of camera)

roll is the amount to rotate about the forward axis (in xy plane of camera)

Applies a relative motion to the camera, moving in view coordinates

dx,dy,dz are the components of the camera motion vector

Translates the camera in world coordinates

dx,dy,dz are the components of the translation vector

Tuning parameters

A 2D array representing the [lo,hi] bounds on the zoom distance. Note that 0 < lo < hi .

A flag controlling whether the camera rotation is flipped along the x-axis

A flag controlling whether the camera rotation is flipped along the y-axis

The amount of delay on the interpolation of the camera state in ms

Camera rotation speed scaling factor

Camera zoom speed scaling factor

Camera translation speed scaling factor

The DOM element the camera is attached to

Future

Expand to support more input types:

Touch

Keyboard

GamePad

VR?

License

(c) 2015 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License