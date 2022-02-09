linkVisibility([boolean, str or fn]) Link object accessor function, attribute or a boolean constant for whether to display the link line. A value of false maintains the link force without rendering it. true

linkColor([str or fn]) Link object accessor function or attribute for line color. color

linkAutoColorBy([str or fn]) Link object accessor function ( fn(link) ) or attribute (e.g. 'type' ) to automatically group colors by. Only affects links without a color attribute.

linkOpacity([num]) Getter/setter for line opacity of links, between [0,1]. 0.2

linkWidth([num, str or fn]) Link object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the link line width. A value of zero will render a ThreeJS Line whose width is constant ( 1px ) regardless of distance. Values are rounded to the nearest decimal for indexing purposes. 0

linkResolution([num]) Getter/setter for the geometric resolution of each link, expressed in how many radial segments to divide the cylinder. Higher values yield smoother cylinders. Applicable only to links with positive width. 6

linkCurvature([num, str or fn]) Link object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the curvature radius of the link line. Curved lines are represented as 3D bezier curves, and any numeric value is accepted. A value of 0 renders a straight line. 1 indicates a radius equal to half of the line length, causing the curve to approximate a semi-circle. For self-referencing links ( source equal to target ) the curve is represented as a loop around the node, with length proportional to the curvature value. Lines are curved clockwise for positive values, and counter-clockwise for negative values. Note that rendering curved lines is purely a visual effect and does not affect the behavior of the underlying forces. 0

linkCurveRotation([num, str or fn]) Link object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the rotation along the line axis to apply to the curve. Has no effect on straight lines. At 0 rotation, the curve is oriented in the direction of the intersection with the XY plane. The rotation angle (in radians) will rotate the curved line clockwise around the "start-to-end" axis from this reference orientation. 0

linkMaterial([Material, str or fn]) Link object accessor function or attribute for specifying a custom material to style the graph links with. Should return an instance of ThreeJS Material. If a falsy value is returned, the default material will be used instead for that link. default link material is MeshLambertMaterial styled according to color and opacity .

linkThreeObject([Object3d, str or fn]) Link object accessor function or attribute for generating a custom 3d object to render as graph links. Should return an instance of ThreeJS Object3d. If a falsy value is returned, the default 3d object type will be used instead for that link. default link object is a line or cylinder, sized according to width and styled according to material .

linkThreeObjectExtend([bool, str or fn]) Link object accessor function, attribute or a boolean value for whether to replace the default link when using a custom linkThreeObject ( false ) or to extend it ( true ). false

linkPositionUpdate([fn(linkObject, { start, end }, link)]) Getter/setter for the custom function to call for updating the position of links at every render iteration. It receives the respective link ThreeJS Object3d , the start and end coordinates of the link ( {x,y,z} each), and the link's data . If the function returns a truthy value, the regular position update function will not run for that link.

linkDirectionalArrowLength([num, str or fn]) Link object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the length of the arrow head indicating the link directionality. The arrow is displayed directly over the link line, and points in the direction of source > target . A value of 0 hides the arrow. 0

linkDirectionalArrowColor([str or fn]) Link object accessor function or attribute for the color of the arrow head. color

linkDirectionalArrowRelPos([num, str or fn]) Link object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the longitudinal position of the arrow head along the link line, expressed as a ratio between 0 and 1 , where 0 indicates immediately next to the source node, 1 next to the target node, and 0.5 right in the middle. 0.5

linkDirectionalArrowResolution([num]) Getter/setter for the geometric resolution of the arrow head, expressed in how many slice segments to divide the cone base circumference. Higher values yield smoother arrows. 8

linkDirectionalParticles([num, str or fn]) Link object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the number of particles (small spheres) to display over the link line. The particles are distributed equi-spaced along the line, travel in the direction source > target , and can be used to indicate link directionality. 0

linkDirectionalParticleSpeed([num, str or fn]) Link object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the directional particles speed, expressed as the ratio of the link length to travel per frame. Values above 0.5 are discouraged. 0.01

linkDirectionalParticleWidth([num, str or fn]) Link object accessor function, attribute or a numeric constant for the directional particles width. Values are rounded to the nearest decimal for indexing purposes. 0.5

linkDirectionalParticleColor([str or fn]) Link object accessor function or attribute for the directional particles color. color

linkDirectionalParticleResolution([num]) Getter/setter for the geometric resolution of each directional particle, expressed in how many slice segments to divide the circumference. Higher values yield smoother particles. 4