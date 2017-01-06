Packer

3D Bin Packing with multiple wrappers (boxes).

Author

Jeongho Nam http://samchon.org/

developer in Betterway-systems http://redprinting.co.kr/

References

Demo

Programming

API Documents C++ API Document: http://betterwaysystems.github.io/packer/api/cpp/ TypeScript API Document: http://betterwaysystems.github.io/packer/api/ts



Algorithm from Airforce Bin Packing

Installation

npm install -g 3d-bin-packing tsd install 3d-bin-packing

TypeScript (JavaScript) only

If you want the TypeScript (JavaScript) only mode, any installation procedure is not required.

Build Cloud Server

However, if you want to install the C++ mode, you've to install Visual C++ Redistributable for Visual Studio 2015. After the installation, execute release/cpp/Packer.exe . Then a cloud server deducting packer solution will be opened. After running the cloud server, open release/browser/index.html .

You also can separate cloud server(C++) and clients(Web), let users to connect remote Packer server, by editing ip address in release/browser/server.xml

Implementation

Design

Languages

C++ Server solving packing problem. Deduct the best optimization result with genetic algorithm

TypeScript Act a role of client connecting to C++ server. Do packing itself without C++ server and do not use genetic algorithm. The optimization result can be inferior than C++



Dependency

C++ Samchon Framework (SDN Framework) - https://github.com/samchon/framework

TypeScript (JavaScript) TypeScript-STL (STL containers and algorithms for TypeScript) - https://github.com/samchon/typescript-stl Samchon Framework (SDN Framework) - https://github.com/samchon/framework Three.js (JavaScript library handling 3-D objects) - http://threejs.org React - https://facebook.github.io/react React-Data-Grid - https://github.com/adazzle/react-data-grid



Usage

TypeScript (Node.JS)

import packer = require ( "3d-bin-packing" ); import samchon = require ( "samchon-framework" ); function main ( ): void { let wrapperArray: packer.WrapperArray = new packer.WrapperArray(); let instanceArray: packer.InstanceArray = new packer.InstanceArray(); wrapperArray.push ( new packer.Wrapper( "Large" , 1000 , 40 , 40 , 15 , 0 ), new packer.Wrapper( "Medium" , 700 , 20 , 20 , 10 , 0 ), new packer.Wrapper( "Small" , 500 , 15 , 15 , 8 , 0 ) ); instanceArray.insert(instanceArray.end(), 15 , new packer.Product( "Eraser" , 1 , 2 , 5 )); instanceArray.insert(instanceArray.end(), 15 , new packer.Product( "Book" , 15 , 30 , 3 )); instanceArray.insert(instanceArray.end(), 15 , new packer.Product( "Drink" , 3 , 3 , 10 )); instanceArray.insert(instanceArray.end(), 15 , new packer.Product( "Umbrella" , 5 , 5 , 20 )); instanceArray.insert(instanceArray.end(), 15 , new packer.Wrapper( "Notebook-Box" , 2000 , 30 , 40 , 4 , 2 )); instanceArray.insert(instanceArray.end(), 15 , new packer.Wrapper( "Tablet-Box" , 2500 , 20 , 28 , 2 , 0 )); let my_packer: packer.Packer = new packer.Packer(wrapperArray, instanceArray); let result: packer.WrapperArray = my_packer.optimize(); let xml: samchon.library.XML = result.toXML(); console .log(xml.toString()); } main();

using namespace std ; using namespace samchon::library; using namespace bws::packer; int main () { shared_ptr <WrapperArray> wrapperArray( new WrapperArray()); shared_ptr <InstanceArray> instanceArray( new InstanceArray()); wrapperArray->emplace_back( new bws.packer.Wrapper( "Large" , 1000 , 40 , 40 , 15 , 0 )); wrapperArray->emplace_back( new Wrapper( "Medium" , 700 , 20 , 20 , 10 , 0 )); wrapperArray->emplace_back( new Wrapper( "Small" , 500 , 15 , 15 , 8 , 0 )); instanceArray->insert(instanceArray->end(), 15 , make_shared<Product>( "Eraser" , 1 , 2 , 5 )); instanceArray->insert(instanceArray->end(), 15 , make_shared<Product>( "Book" , 15 , 30 , 3 )); instanceArray->insert(instanceArray->end(), 15 , make_shared<Product>( "Drink" , 3 , 3 , 10 )); instanceArray->insert(instanceArray->end(), 15 , make_shared<Product>( "Umbrella" , 5 , 5 , 20 )); instanceArray->insert(instanceArray->end(), 15 , make_shared<Wrapper>( "Notebook-Box" , 2000 , 30 , 40 , 4 , 2 )); instanceArray->insert(instanceArray->end(), 15 , make_shared<Wrapper>( "Tablet-Box" , 2500 , 20 , 28 , 2 , 0 )); Packer packer (wrapperArray, instanceArray) ; GAParameters gaParams = { 500 , 100 , 50 , 0.2 }; shared_ptr <WrapperArray> &result = packer.optimize(gaParams); shared_ptr <XML> xml = result->toXML(); cout << xml->toString() << endl ; return 0 ; }

License

BSD v3.

Copyright (c) 2016, betterwaysystems All rights reserved.

Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:

Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer.

Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution.

Neither the name of packer nor the names of its contributors may be used to endorse or promote products derived from this software without specific prior written permission.

THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.