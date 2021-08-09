3box.js and related tools built by 3Box Labs are deprecated and no loger supported. Developers are encurraged to build with https://ceramic.network which is a more secure and decentralized protocol for sovereign data.
⚠️ 3Box.js is slowly being phased out in favor of a new more decentralized system called IDX (https://idx.xyz) which is built on top of the Ceramic network. You can use 3Box.js for now, but be aware that support will be limited as Ceramic is moving closer to a mainnet release.
This is a library which allows you to set, get, and remove private and public data associated with an ethereum account. It can be used to store identity data, user settings, etc. by dapps that use a web3 enabled browser. The data will be retrievable as long as the user has access to the private key for the used ethereum account. The data is encrypted and can not be read by any third party that the user hasn't authorized. There is one shared space for data which all authorized dapps access by default, then there are spaces which dapps have to request explicit consent to access.
Install 3box in your npm project:
$ npm install 3box
Import the 3box module
const Box = require('3box')
Import using the dist build in your html code
<script type="text/javascript" src="../dist/3box.js"></script>
Or optionally by loading remote copy from unpkg CDN.
<!-- The most recent version -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/3box/dist/3box.js"></script>
<!-- The most recent minified version -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/3box/dist/3box.min.js"></script>
<!-- Load specific versions by specifying the version as follows -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/3box@<version>/dist/3box.js"></script>
3Box allows users to create a public profile for their Ethereum address. In your dapp you might have multiple ethereum addresses that you would like to display a name, image, and other basic social metadata for. The
getProfile method allows you to fetch the public profile of any ethereum address (if it has one). This is a static method so you can call it directly from the Box object.
const profile = await Box.getProfile('0x12345abcde')
console.log(profile)
3Box allows applications to create, read, update, and delete public and private data stored in a user's 3Box. To enable this functionality, applications must first authenticate the user's 3Box by calling the
auth method. This method prompts the user to authenticate (sign-in) to your dapp and returns a promise with a threeBox instance. You can only update (set, get, remove) data for users that have authenticated to and are currently interacting with your dapp. Below
ethereumProvider refers to the object that you would get from
web3.currentProvider, or
window.ethereum.
To create a 3Box session you call the
create method. This creates an instance of the Box class which can be used to openThreads and authenticate the user in any order. This is best to call on page load, so it can begin initializing and connecting services like IPFS in background.
const box = await Box.create()
Calling the
auth method will authenticate the user. If you want to authenticate the user to one or multiple spaces you can specify this here. A provider needs to be passed, this can be an
ethereum provider (from
web3.currentProvider, or
window.ethereum) or a
3ID Provider (from IdentityWallet). If using an ethereum provider you need to pass an ethereum address to the
auth method as well. If the user does not have an existing 3Box account, this method will automatically create one for them in the background.
const address = '0x12345abcde'
const spaces = ['myDapp']
await box.auth(spaces, { address, provider })
When you first authenticate the box in your dapp all data might not be synced from the network yet. You should therefore wait for the data to be fully synced. To do this you can simply await the
box.syncDone promise:
await box.syncDone
This will allow you to know when all the user's data is available to you. We advise against setting any data before this sync has happened. However, reading data before the sync is complete is fine and encouraged - just remember to check for updates once the sync is finished! Please note,
box.syncDone can only be called once the user has been authenticated, it is not possible if only the
Box.create method has been called.
If you prefer to not use promises you can add a callback using the
onSyncDone method.
You can now use the
box instance object to interact with public and private data stored in the user's profile. In both the public and the private data store you use a
key to set a
value.
// use the public profile
// get
const nickname = await box.public.get('name')
console.log(nickname)
// set
await box.public.set('name', 'oed')
// remove
await box.public.remove('name')
// use the private store
// get
const email = await box.private.get('email')
console.log(email)
// set
await box.private.set('email', 'oed@email.service')
// remove
await box.private.remove('email')
const fields = ['name', 'website', 'employer']
const values = ['Jon Schwartz', 'openworklabs.com', 'Open Work Labs']
await box.public.setMultiple(fields, values)
const privateFields = ['age', 'coinBalance']
const privateValues = ['xxx', 'yyy']
await box.private.setMultiple(privateFields, privateValues)
Once you have created a 3Box session you can open a thread to view data in it. This can be done before you authenticate the user (required for them to post in the thread).
When opening a thread the moderation options need to be given. You can pass
firstModerator, a 3ID (or ethereum address) of the first moderator, and a
members boolean which indicates if it is a members thread or not.
const thread = await box.openThread('myDapp', 'myThread', { firstModerator: 'did:3:bafy...', members: true })
Once a thread has been opened you can call the
getPosts() method to retrive the posts.
A space is a named section of a users 3Box. Each space has both a public and a private store, and for every space you open the user has to grant explicit consent to view that space. This means that if your dapp uses a space that no other dapp uses, only your dapp is allowed to update the data and read the private store of that particular space. To open a space called
narwhal you simply call:
const space = await box.openSpace('narwhal')
Similarly to how you need to wait for data to sync in a users main data storage, you may also do the same thing for a space:
await space.syncDone
Interacting with data in a space is done in the same way as interacting with
box.public and
box.private (see here). For example:
const config = await space.private.get('dapp-config')
Threads are a shared datastore that enable decentralized communication between users, by allowing one or more users to post messages in a sequence. This functionality is great for adding commenting, chat, messaging, feed, and stream features to your application. Threads are saved within a space and users that join a thread (with the same name, space, moderation configs, and access configs) will be able to communicate in that thread.
For the fully detailed spec, view the documentation.
You can get all posts made in a public thread without opening a space. This is great for allowing visitors of your site view comments made by other users. This is achieved by calling the
getThread method on the Box object. A thread can be referenced by all its configuration options or by its address.
const posts = await Box.getThread(spaceName, threadName, firstModerator, membersThread)
console.log(posts)
Threads can also be viewed without opening space, or authenticating by calling the
getPosts() method on the thread object returned from
openThread (see Open a thread section above).
const posts = await Box.getThreadByAddress(threadAddress)
console.log(posts)
However if applications want to add interactivity to the thread, such as allowing the user to post in a thread or follow updates in a thread, you will need to open their space to enable additional functionality. Same is true for a confidential thread, which requires you autheticate to get access to view the posts in a confidential thread.
To create and join a public thread, you can simply join the thread. This will implicitly use the moderation options where the current user is the
firstModerator and
members is false.
const thread = await space.joinThread('myThread')
A thread can also be given the moderation options when joining. You can pass
firstModerator, a 3ID of the first moderator, and a
members boolean which indicates if it is a members thread or not. Moderators can add other moderators, add members, and delete any posts in the thread. Members can post in member only threads.
const thread = await space.joinThread('myThread', { firstModerator: 'some3ID', members: true })
To create and join a confidential thread.
const thread = await space.createConfidentialThread('myConfThread')
At creation you will likely want to add other members so that they can read and write messages to the thread, as shown below.
An existing public or confidential thread can be joined by its address. Confidential threads are best referenced by their address.
const thread = await space.joinThreadByAddress('/orbitdb/zdpuAp5QpBKR4BBVTvqe3KXVcNgo4z8Rkp9C5eK38iuEZj3jq/3box.thread.testSpace.testThread')
While public threads can be joined by address or by passing known configs (same as above).
const publicThread = await space.joinThread('myThread', { firstModerator: 'some3ID', members: true })
An address of a thread can be found as follows once joined.
const threadAddress = thread.address
This allows the user to add a message to the thread. The author of the message will be the user's 3Box DID. When a user posts in a thread, they are automatically subscribed to the thread and it is saved in the space used by the application under the key
thread-threadName.
await thread.post('hello world')
This allows applications to get the posts in a thread.
const posts = await thread.getPosts()
console.log(posts)
This allows applications to listen for new posts in the thread, and perform an action when this occurs, such as adding the new message to the application's UI.
thread.onUpdate(myCallbackFunction)
Add a moderator and list all existing moderators
await thread.addModerator('some3ID')
const mods = await thread.listModerators()
Add a member and list all existing members, if a members only thread
await thread.addMember('some3ID')
const members = await thread.listMembers()
Listen for when there has been moderators or member added.
thread.onNewCapabilities(myCallbackFunction)
You can quickly run and interact with some code by looking at the files in the
/example folder. You run the example with the following commands:
$ npm ci
$ npm run example:start
This runs a simple server at
http://localhost:3000/ that serves the static
example/index.html file. This allows it easily interact with metamask. You can edit the
example/index.html file to try differnt code.
If you only want to fetch profile data from 3Box's profile APIs you can optimize by importing only those functions or the API specific dist file. Since this includes minimal dependencies, file size is ~ 80kb vs 4+mb for the full build.
const { profileGraphQL, getProfile, getProfiles, getVerifiedAccounts } = require('3box/lib/api')
<script src="https://unpkg.com/3box/dist/3box.api.min.js"></script>
Some platforms, tooling, or configs have caused the build process to throw out of memory errors. This is a combination of the size of our library (plus dependencies) and the specific configs you have for your build. It could be things like tooling running on dependencies and not just your source or dependencies be recursively resolved. You can attempt to build the library anyways by adding the follow environment variable to increase memory for the node process.
NODE_OPTIONS=--max_old_space_size=4096 npm run build
Dapps can store data about users that relate to only their dapp. However we encurage dapps to share data between them for a richer web3 experience. Therefore we have created Key Conventions in order to facilitate this. Feel free to make a PR to this file to explain to the community how you use 3Box!
Use the
idUtils module to validate claims. See
the did-jwt library for more details.
const { idUtils } = require('3box')
const claim = 'eyJ0eX...'
idUtils.verifyClaim(claim)
.then(valid => console.info('details:', valid)
.catch(err => console.error('claim verification failed:', err)
BoxApi
Kind: global class
Extends:
BoxApi
BoxApi
Object
* |
boolean
Promise.<boolean>
Box
Boolean
Box
Boolean
IPFS
Please use the openBox method to instantiate a 3Box
Kind: instance property of
Box
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|public
KeyValueStore
|access the profile store of the users 3Box
Kind: instance property of
Box
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|private
KeyValueStore
|access the private store of the users 3Box
Kind: instance property of
Box
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|verified
Verified
|check and create verifications
Kind: instance property of
Box
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|spaces
Object
|an object containing all open spaces indexed by their name.
Kind: instance property of
Box
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|syncDone
Promise
|A promise that is resolved when the box is synced
Kind: instance property of
Box
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|DID
String
|the DID of the user
Authenticate the user
Kind: instance method of
Box
|Param
|Type
|Description
|spaces
Array.<String>
|A list of spaces to authenticate (optional)
|opts
Object
|Optional parameters
|opts.address
String
|An ethereum address
|opts.provider
String
|A 3ID provider, or ethereum provider
|opts.consentCallback
function
|A function that will be called when the user has consented to opening the box
Space
Opens the space with the given name in the users 3Box
Kind: instance method of
Box
Returns:
Space - the Space instance for the given space name
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
String
|The name of the space
|opts
Object
|Optional parameters
|opts.consentCallback
function
|A function that will be called when the user has consented to opening the box
|opts.onSyncDone
function
|A function that will be called when the space has finished syncing with the pinning node
Thread
Open a thread. Use this to start receiving updates
Kind: instance method of
Box
Returns:
Thread - An instance of the thread class for the joined thread
|Param
|Type
|Description
|space
String
|The name of the space for this thread
|name
String
|The name of the thread
|opts
Object
|Optional parameters
|opts.firstModerator
String
|DID of first moderator of a thread, by default, user is first moderator
|opts.members
Boolean
|join a members only thread, which only members can post in, defaults to open thread
|opts.noAutoSub
Boolean
|Disable auto subscription to the thread when posting to it (default false)
|opts.ghost
Boolean
|Enable ephemeral messaging via Ghost Thread
|opts.ghostBacklogLimit
Number
|The number of posts to maintain in the ghost backlog
|opts.ghostFilters
Array.<function()>
|Array of functions for filtering messages
Promise
Sets the callback function that will be called once when the box is fully synced.
Kind: instance method of
Box
Returns:
Promise - A promise that is fulfilled when the box is syned
|Param
|Type
|Description
|syncDone
function
|The function that will be called
Creates a proof that links an ethereum address to the 3Box account of the user. If given proof, it will simply be added to the root store.
Kind: instance method of
Box
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[link]
Object
|Optional link object with type or proof
|[link.proof]
Object
|Proof object, should follow spec
Remove given address link, returns true if successful
Kind: instance method of
Box
|Param
|Type
|Description
|address
String
|address that is linked
Checks if there is a proof that links an external account to the 3Box account of the user. If not params given and any link exists, returns true
Kind: instance method of
Box
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[query]
Object
|Optional object with address and/or type.
|[query.type]
String
|Does the given type of link exist
|[query.address]
String
|Is the given adressed linked
Array
Lists address links associated with this 3Box
Kind: instance method of
Box
Returns:
Array - An array of link objects
Closes the 3box instance and clears local cache. If you call this, users will need to sign a consent message to log in the next time you call openBox.
Kind: instance method of
Box
A module to verify & validate claims
Kind: static property of
Box
Object
* |
boolean
Promise.<boolean>
Object
Verify a claim and return its content. See https://github.com/uport-project/did-jwt/ for more details.
Kind: static property of
idUtils
Returns:
Object - The validated claim
|Param
|Type
|Description
|claim
String
|opts
Object
|Optional parameters
|opts.audience
string
|The DID of the JWT's audience
* |
boolean
Check whether a string is a muport did or not
Kind: static method of
idUtils
Returns:
* |
boolean - Whether the did is a supported did or not
|Param
|Type
|Description
|did
String
|A string containing a user did
Promise.<boolean>
Check whether a string is a valid claim or not
Kind: static method of
idUtils
Returns:
Promise.<boolean> - whether the parameter is an actual claim
|Param
|Type
|Description
|claim
String
|opts
Object
|Optional parameters
|opts.audience
string
|The DID of the audience of the JWT
Box
Creates an instance of 3Box
Kind: static method of
Box
Returns:
Box - the 3Box session instance
|Param
|Type
|Description
|provider
provider
|A 3ID provider, or ethereum provider
|opts
Object
|Optional parameters
|opts.pinningNode
String
|A string with an ipfs multi-address to a 3box pinning node
|opts.ipfs
Object
|A js-ipfs ipfs object
|opts.addressServer
String
|URL of the Address Server
|opts.ghostPinbot
String
|MultiAddress of a Ghost Pinbot node
|opts.supportCheck
String
|Gives browser alert if 3boxjs/ipfs not supported in browser env, defaults to true. You can also set to false to implement your own alert and call Box.support to check if supported.
|opts.iframeCache
Boolean
|Enable iframe cache for ipfs/orbit, defaults to true
Boolean
Determines if this browser environment supports 3boxjs and ipfs.
Kind: static method of
Box
Box
Opens the 3Box associated with the given address
Kind: static method of
Box
Returns:
Box - the 3Box instance for the given address
|Param
|Type
|Description
|address
String
|An ethereum address
|provider
provider
|An ethereum or 3ID provider
|opts
Object
|Optional parameters
|opts.consentCallback
function
|A function that will be called when the user has consented to opening the box
|opts.pinningNode
String
|A string with an ipfs multi-address to a 3box pinning node
|opts.ipfs
Object
|A js-ipfs ipfs object
|opts.addressServer
String
|URL of the Address Server
|opts.contentSignature
String
|A signature, provided by a client of 3box using the private keys associated with the given address, of the 3box consent message
Boolean
Check if the given address is logged in
Kind: static method of
Box
Returns:
Boolean - true if the user is logged in
|Param
|Type
|Description
|address
String
|An ethereum address
IPFS
Instanciate ipfs used by 3Box without calling openBox.
Kind: static method of
Box
Returns:
IPFS - the ipfs instance
Kind: global class
Object
Object
Array.<Object>
Array.<Object>
Array.<Object>
Object
Object
Object
Object
Object
Get the names of all spaces a user has
Kind: static method of
BoxApi
Returns:
Object - an array with all spaces as strings
|Param
|Type
|Description
|address
String
|An ethereum address
|opts
Object
|Optional parameters
|opts.profileServer
String
|URL of Profile API server
Object
Get the public data in a space of a given address with the given name
Kind: static method of
BoxApi
Returns:
Object - a json object with the public space data
|Param
|Type
|Description
|address
String
|An ethereum address
|name
String
|A space name
|opts
Object
|Optional parameters
|opts.blocklist
function
|A function that takes an address and returns true if the user has been blocked
|opts.metadata
String
|flag to retrieve metadata
|opts.profileServer
String
|URL of Profile API server
Array.<Object>
Get all posts that are made to a thread.
Kind: static method of
BoxApi
Returns:
Array.<Object> - An array of posts
|Param
|Type
|Description
|space
String
|The name of the space the thread is in
|name
String
|The name of the thread
|firstModerator
String
|The DID (or ethereum address) of the first moderator
|members
Boolean
|True if only members are allowed to post
|opts
Object
|Optional parameters
|opts.profileServer
String
|URL of Profile API server
Array.<Object>
Get all posts that are made to a thread.
Kind: static method of
BoxApi
Returns:
Array.<Object> - An array of posts
|Param
|Type
|Description
|address
String
|The orbitdb-address of the thread
|opts
Object
|Optional parameters
|opts.profileServer
String
|URL of Profile API server
Array.<Object>
Get the configuration of a users 3Box
Kind: static method of
BoxApi
Returns:
Array.<Object> - An array of posts
|Param
|Type
|Description
|address
String
|The ethereum address
|opts
Object
|Optional parameters
|opts.profileServer
String
|URL of Profile API server
Object
Get the public profile of a given address
Kind: static method of
BoxApi
Returns:
Object - a json object with the profile for the given address
|Param
|Type
|Description
|address
String
|An ethereum address
|opts
Object
|Optional parameters
|opts.blocklist
function
|A function that takes an address and returns true if the user has been blocked
|opts.metadata
String
|flag to retrieve metadata
|opts.profileServer
String
|URL of Profile API server
Object
Get a list of public profiles for given addresses. This relies on 3Box profile API.
Kind: static method of
BoxApi
Returns:
Object - a json object with each key an address and value the profile
|Param
|Type
|Description
|address
Array
|An array of ethereum addresses
|opts
Object
|Optional parameters
|opts.profileServer
String
|URL of Profile API server
Object
GraphQL for 3Box profile API
Kind: static method of
BoxApi
Returns:
Object - a json object with each key an address and value the profile
|Param
|Type
|Description
|query
Object
|A graphQL query object.
|opts
Object
|Optional parameters
|opts.graphqlServer
String
|URL of graphQL 3Box profile service
Object
Verifies the proofs of social accounts that is present in the profile.
Kind: static method of
BoxApi
Returns:
Object - An object containing the accounts that have been verified
|Param
|Type
|Description
|profile
Object
|A user profile object, received from the
getProfile function
Kind: global class
String |
Object
Metadata
Boolean
Boolean
Boolean
Array.<(String|{value: String, timestamp: Number})>
Array.<Object>
Please use box.public or box.private to get the instance of this class
String |
Object
Get the value and optionally metadata of the given key
Kind: instance method of
KeyValueStore
Returns:
String |
Object - the value associated with the key, undefined if there's no such key
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
String
|the key
|opts
Object
|optional parameters
|opts.metadata
Boolean
|return both value and metadata
Metadata
Get metadata for for a given key
Kind: instance method of
KeyValueStore
Returns:
Metadata - Metadata for the key, undefined if there's no such key
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
String
|the key
Boolean
Set a value for the given key
Kind: instance method of
KeyValueStore
Returns:
Boolean - true if successful
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
String
|the key
|value
String
|the value
Boolean
Set multiple values for multiple keys
Kind: instance method of
KeyValueStore
Returns:
Boolean - true if successful, throw error if not
|Param
|Type
|Description
|keys
Array.<String>
|the keys
|values
Array.<String>
|the values
Boolean
Remove the value for the given key
Kind: instance method of
KeyValueStore
Returns:
Boolean - true if successful
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
String
|the key
Array.<(String|{value: String, timestamp: Number})>
Get all values and optionally metadata
Kind: instance method of
KeyValueStore
Returns:
Array.<(String|{value: String, timestamp: Number})> - the values
|Param
|Type
|Description
|opts
Object
|optional parameters
|opts.metadata
Boolean
|return both values and metadata
Array.<Object>
Returns array of underlying log entries. In linearized order according to their Lamport clocks. Useful for generating a complete history of all operations on store.
Kind: instance method of
KeyValueStore
Returns:
Array.<Object> - Array of ordered log entry objects
Example
const log = store.log
const entry = log[0]
console.log(entry)
// { op: 'PUT', key: 'Name', value: 'Botbot', timeStamp: '1538575416068' }
Class representing a user.
Kind: global class
String
Object
String
Kind: instance property of
User
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|DID
String
|the DID of the user
String
Sign a JWT claim
Kind: instance method of
User
Returns:
String - The signed JWT
|Param
|Type
|Description
|payload
Object
|The payload to sign
|opts
Object
|Optional parameters
Object
Encrypt a message. By default encrypts messages symmetrically
with the users private key. If the
to parameter is used,
the message will be asymmetrically encrypted to the recipient.
Kind: instance method of
User
Returns:
Object - An object containing the encrypted payload
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
String
|The message to encrypt
|opts
Object
|Optional parameters
|to
String
|The receiver of the message, a DID or an ethereum address
String
Decrypts a message if the user owns the correct key to decrypt it.
Kind: instance method of
User
Returns:
String - The clear text message
|Param
|Type
|Description
|encryptedObject
Object
|The encrypted message to decrypt (as encoded by the
encrypt method
Kind: global class
Please use box.openSpace to get the instance of this class
Kind: instance property of
Space
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|public
KeyValueStore
|access the profile store of the space
Kind: instance property of
Space
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|private
KeyValueStore
|access the private store of the space
Kind: instance property of
Space
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|syncDone
Promise
|A promise that is resolved when the space data is synced
Kind: instance property of
Space
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Description
|user
User
|access the user object to encrypt data and sign claims
Thread
Join a thread. Use this to start receiving updates from, and to post in threads
Kind: instance method of
Space
Returns:
Thread - An instance of the thread class for the joined thread
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
String
|The name of the thread
|opts
Object
|Optional parameters
|opts.firstModerator
String
|DID of first moderator of a thread, by default, user is first moderator
|opts.members
Boolean
|join a members only thread, which only members can post in, defaults to open thread
|opts.confidential
Boolean
|create a confidential thread with true or join existing confidential thread with an encKeyId string
|opts.noAutoSub
Boolean
|Disable auto subscription to the thread when posting to it (default false)
|opts.ghost
Boolean
|Enable ephemeral messaging via Ghost Thread
|opts.ghostPinbot
String
|MultiAddress of a Ghost Pinbot node
|opts.ghostBacklogLimit
Number
|The number of posts to maintain in the ghost backlog
|opts.ghostFilters
Array.<function()>
|Array of functions for filtering messages
Thread
Create a confidential thread
Kind: instance method of
Space
Returns:
Thread - An instance of the thread class for the created thread
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
String
|The name of the thread
Thread
Join a thread by full thread address. Use this to start receiving updates from, and to post in threads
Kind: instance method of
Space
Returns:
Thread - An instance of the thread class for the joined thread
|Param
|Type
|Description
|address
String
|The full address of the thread
|opts
Object
|Optional parameters
|opts.noAutoSub
Boolean
|Disable auto subscription to the thread when posting to it (default false)
Subscribe to the given thread, if not already subscribed
Kind: instance method of
Space
|Param
|Type
|Description
|address
String
|The address of the thread
|config
Object
|configuration and thread meta data
|opts.name
String
|Name of thread
|opts.firstModerator
String
|DID of the first moderator
|opts.members
String
|Boolean string, true if a members only thread
Unsubscribe from the given thread, if subscribed
Kind: instance method of
Space
|Param
|Type
|Description
|address
String
|The address of the thread
Array.<Objects>
Get a list of all the threads subscribed to in this space
Kind: instance method of
Space
Returns:
Array.<Objects> - A list of thread objects as { address, firstModerator, members, name}
Kind: global class
String
Array.<String>
Array.<String>
Array.<Object>
Please use space.joinThread to get the instance of this class
String
Post a message to the thread
Kind: instance method of
Thread
Returns:
String - The postId of the new post
|Param
|Type
|Description
|message
Object
|The message
Add a moderator to this thread, throws error is user can not add a moderator
Kind: instance method of
Thread
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
String
|Moderator Id
Array.<String>
List moderators
Kind: instance method of
Thread
Returns:
Array.<String> - Array of moderator DIDs
Add a member to this thread, throws if user can not add member, throw is not member thread
Kind: instance method of
Thread
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
String
|Member Id
Array.<String>
List members, throws if not member thread
Kind: instance method of
Thread
Returns:
Array.<String> - Array of member DIDs
Delete post
Kind: instance method of
Thread
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
String
|Moderator Id
Array.<Object>
Returns an array of posts, based on the options. If hash not found when passing gt, gte, lt, or lte, the iterator will return all items (respecting limit and reverse).
Kind: instance method of
Thread
Returns:
Array.<Object> - true if successful
|Param
|Type
|Description
|opts
Object
|Optional parameters
|opts.gt
String
|Greater than, takes an postId
|opts.gte
String
|Greater than or equal to, takes an postId
|opts.lt
String
|Less than, takes an postId
|opts.lte
String
|Less than or equal to, takes an postId
|opts.limit
Integer
|Limiting the number of entries in result, defaults to -1 (no limit)
|opts.reverse
Boolean
|If set to true will result in reversing the result
Register a function to be called after new updates have been received from the network or locally.
Kind: instance method of
Thread
|Param
|Type
|Description
|updateFn
function
|The function that will get called
Register a function to be called for every new capability that is added to the thread access controller. This inlcudes when a moderator or member is added. The function takes one parameter, which is the capabilities obj, or you can call listModerator / listMembers again instead.
Kind: instance method of
Thread
|Param
|Type
|Description
|updateFn
function
|The function that will get called
Kind: global class
String
Object
Object
Object
Object
Object
Object
Please use box.verified to get the instance of this class
String
Returns the verified DID of the user
Kind: instance method of
Verified
Returns:
String - The DID of the user
Object
Verifies that the user has a valid github account Throws an error otherwise.
Kind: instance method of
Verified
Returns:
Object - Object containing username, and proof
Object
Adds a github verification to the users profile Throws an error if the verification fails.
Kind: instance method of
Verified
Returns:
Object - Object containing username, and proof
|Param
|Type
|Description
|gistUrl
Object
|URL of the proof
Object
Verifies that the user has a valid twitter account Throws an error otherwise.
Kind: instance method of
Verified
Returns:
Object - Object containing username, proof, and the verifier
Object
Adds a twitter verification to the users profile Throws an error if the verification fails.
Kind: instance method of
Verified
Returns:
Object - Object containing username, proof, and the verifier
|Param
|Type
|Description
|claim
String
|A did-JWT claim ownership of a twitter username
Object
Verifies that the user has a verified email account Throws an error otherwise.
Kind: instance method of
Verified
Returns:
Object - Object containing username, proof, and the verifier
Object
Adds an email verification to the users profile Throws an error if the verification fails.
Kind: instance method of
Verified
Returns:
Object - Object containing username, proof, and the verifier
|Param
|Type
|Description
|claim
String
|A did-JWT claim ownership of an email username