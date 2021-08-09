⚠️ ⚠️ Deprecated in favor of Ceramic ⚠️ ⚠️

3box.js and related tools built by 3Box Labs are deprecated and no loger supported. Developers are encurraged to build with https://ceramic.network which is a more secure and decentralized protocol for sovereign data.

⚠️ 3Box.js is slowly being phased out in favor of a new more decentralized system called IDX (https://idx.xyz) which is built on top of the Ceramic network. You can use 3Box.js for now, but be aware that support will be limited as Ceramic is moving closer to a mainnet release.

This is a library which allows you to set, get, and remove private and public data associated with an ethereum account. It can be used to store identity data, user settings, etc. by dapps that use a web3 enabled browser. The data will be retrievable as long as the user has access to the private key for the used ethereum account. The data is encrypted and can not be read by any third party that the user hasn't authorized. There is one shared space for data which all authorized dapps access by default, then there are spaces which dapps have to request explicit consent to access.

Getting Started

Installation

Install 3box in your npm project:

npm install 3box

Usage

Import 3Box into your project

Import the 3box module

const Box = require ( '3box' )

Import using the dist build in your html code

<script type= "text/javascript" src= "../dist/3box.js" > </ script >

Or optionally by loading remote copy from unpkg CDN.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/3box/dist/3box.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/3box/dist/3box.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/3box@<version>/dist/3box.js" > </ script >

Profiles API

Get the existing public profile of an address (or DID)

3Box allows users to create a public profile for their Ethereum address. In your dapp you might have multiple ethereum addresses that you would like to display a name, image, and other basic social metadata for. The getProfile method allows you to fetch the public profile of any ethereum address (if it has one). This is a static method so you can call it directly from the Box object.

const profile = await Box.getProfile( '0x12345abcde' ) console .log(profile)

3Box allows applications to create, read, update, and delete public and private data stored in a user's 3Box. To enable this functionality, applications must first authenticate the user's 3Box by calling the auth method. This method prompts the user to authenticate (sign-in) to your dapp and returns a promise with a threeBox instance. You can only update (set, get, remove) data for users that have authenticated to and are currently interacting with your dapp. Below ethereumProvider refers to the object that you would get from web3.currentProvider , or window.ethereum .

1. Create a 3Box instance

To create a 3Box session you call the create method. This creates an instance of the Box class which can be used to openThreads and authenticate the user in any order. This is best to call on page load, so it can begin initializing and connecting services like IPFS in background.

const box = await Box.create()

2. Authenticate user

Calling the auth method will authenticate the user. If you want to authenticate the user to one or multiple spaces you can specify this here. A provider needs to be passed, this can be an ethereum provider (from web3.currentProvider , or window.ethereum ) or a 3ID Provider (from IdentityWallet). If using an ethereum provider you need to pass an ethereum address to the auth method as well. If the user does not have an existing 3Box account, this method will automatically create one for them in the background.

const address = '0x12345abcde' const spaces = [ 'myDapp' ] await box.auth(spaces, { address, provider })

3. Sync user's available 3Box data from the network

When you first authenticate the box in your dapp all data might not be synced from the network yet. You should therefore wait for the data to be fully synced. To do this you can simply await the box.syncDone promise:

await box.syncDone

This will allow you to know when all the user's data is available to you. We advise against setting any data before this sync has happened. However, reading data before the sync is complete is fine and encouraged - just remember to check for updates once the sync is finished! Please note, box.syncDone can only be called once the user has been authenticated, it is not possible if only the Box.create method has been called.

If you prefer to not use promises you can add a callback using the onSyncDone method.

3. Interact with 3Box profile data

You can now use the box instance object to interact with public and private data stored in the user's profile. In both the public and the private data store you use a key to set a value .

const nickname = await box.public.get( 'name' ) console .log(nickname) await box.public.set( 'name' , 'oed' ) await box.public.remove( 'name' ) const email = await box.private.get( 'email' ) console .log(email) await box.private.set( 'email' , 'oed@email.service' ) await box.private.remove( 'email' )

Set multiple fields at once:

const fields = [ 'name' , 'website' , 'employer' ] const values = [ 'Jon Schwartz' , 'openworklabs.com' , 'Open Work Labs' ] await box.public.setMultiple(fields, values) const privateFields = [ 'age' , 'coinBalance' ] const privateValues = [ 'xxx' , 'yyy' ] await box.private.setMultiple(privateFields, privateValues)

Open a thread

Once you have created a 3Box session you can open a thread to view data in it. This can be done before you authenticate the user (required for them to post in the thread). When opening a thread the moderation options need to be given. You can pass firstModerator , a 3ID (or ethereum address) of the first moderator, and a members boolean which indicates if it is a members thread or not.

const thread = await box.openThread( 'myDapp' , 'myThread' , { firstModerator : 'did:3:bafy...' , members : true })

Once a thread has been opened you can call the getPosts() method to retrive the posts.

Spaces API (Storage)

Open a space

A space is a named section of a users 3Box. Each space has both a public and a private store, and for every space you open the user has to grant explicit consent to view that space. This means that if your dapp uses a space that no other dapp uses, only your dapp is allowed to update the data and read the private store of that particular space. To open a space called narwhal you simply call:

const space = await box.openSpace( 'narwhal' )

Sync user's available space data from the network

Similarly to how you need to wait for data to sync in a users main data storage, you may also do the same thing for a space:

await space.syncDone

Get, set, and remove space data

Interacting with data in a space is done in the same way as interacting with box.public and box.private (see here). For example:

const config = await space.private.get( 'dapp-config' )

Threads API (Messaging)

Add public and confidential message threads to your app

Threads are a shared datastore that enable decentralized communication between users, by allowing one or more users to post messages in a sequence. This functionality is great for adding commenting, chat, messaging, feed, and stream features to your application. Threads are saved within a space and users that join a thread (with the same name, space, moderation configs, and access configs) will be able to communicate in that thread.

For the fully detailed spec, view the documentation.

Viewing a Public Thread

You can get all posts made in a public thread without opening a space. This is great for allowing visitors of your site view comments made by other users. This is achieved by calling the getThread method on the Box object. A thread can be referenced by all its configuration options or by its address.

const posts = await Box.getThread(spaceName, threadName, firstModerator, membersThread) console .log(posts)

Threads can also be viewed without opening space, or authenticating by calling the getPosts() method on the thread object returned from openThread (see Open a thread section above).

const posts = await Box.getThreadByAddress(threadAddress) console .log(posts)

However if applications want to add interactivity to the thread, such as allowing the user to post in a thread or follow updates in a thread, you will need to open their space to enable additional functionality. Same is true for a confidential thread, which requires you autheticate to get access to view the posts in a confidential thread.

Interacting with a Thread

1.a Creating a Public Thread

To create and join a public thread, you can simply join the thread. This will implicitly use the moderation options where the current user is the firstModerator and members is false.

const thread = await space.joinThread( 'myThread' )

A thread can also be given the moderation options when joining. You can pass firstModerator , a 3ID of the first moderator, and a members boolean which indicates if it is a members thread or not. Moderators can add other moderators, add members, and delete any posts in the thread. Members can post in member only threads.

const thread = await space.joinThread( 'myThread' , { firstModerator : 'some3ID' , members : true })

1.b Creating a Confidential Thread

To create and join a confidential thread.

const thread = await space.createConfidentialThread( 'myConfThread' )

At creation you will likely want to add other members so that they can read and write messages to the thread, as shown below.

2. Joining a Thread

An existing public or confidential thread can be joined by its address. Confidential threads are best referenced by their address.

const thread = await space.joinThreadByAddress( '/orbitdb/zdpuAp5QpBKR4BBVTvqe3KXVcNgo4z8Rkp9C5eK38iuEZj3jq/3box.thread.testSpace.testThread' )

While public threads can be joined by address or by passing known configs (same as above).

const publicThread = await space.joinThread( 'myThread' , { firstModerator : 'some3ID' , members : true })

An address of a thread can be found as follows once joined.

const threadAddress = thread.address

3. Posting to a thread

This allows the user to add a message to the thread. The author of the message will be the user's 3Box DID. When a user posts in a thread, they are automatically subscribed to the thread and it is saved in the space used by the application under the key thread-threadName .

await thread.post( 'hello world' )

4. Getting all posts in a thread

This allows applications to get the posts in a thread.

const posts = await thread.getPosts() console .log(posts)

This allows applications to listen for new posts in the thread, and perform an action when this occurs, such as adding the new message to the application's UI.

thread.onUpdate(myCallbackFunction)

6. Handling moderation and capabilities

Add a moderator and list all existing moderators

await thread.addModerator( 'some3ID' ) const mods = await thread.listModerators()

Add a member and list all existing members, if a members only thread

await thread.addMember( 'some3ID' ) const members = await thread.listMembers()

Listen for when there has been moderators or member added.

thread.onNewCapabilities(myCallbackFunction)

Example Application

You can quickly run and interact with some code by looking at the files in the /example folder. You run the example with the following commands:

$ npm ci $ npm run example:start

This runs a simple server at http://localhost:3000/ that serves the static example/index.html file. This allows it easily interact with metamask. You can edit the example/index.html file to try differnt code.

Build

Optimize build for read-only 3Box API

If you only want to fetch profile data from 3Box's profile APIs you can optimize by importing only those functions or the API specific dist file. Since this includes minimal dependencies, file size is ~ 80kb vs 4+mb for the full build.

const { profileGraphQL, getProfile, getProfiles, getVerifiedAccounts } = require ( '3box/lib/api' )

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/3box/dist/3box.api.min.js" > </ script >

Resolving build size issues and out of memory errors

Some platforms, tooling, or configs have caused the build process to throw out of memory errors. This is a combination of the size of our library (plus dependencies) and the specific configs you have for your build. It could be things like tooling running on dependencies and not just your source or dependencies be recursively resolved. You can attempt to build the library anyways by adding the follow environment variable to increase memory for the node process.

NODE_OPTIONS =--max_old_space_size= 4096 npm run build

Data Standards

Dapps can store data about users that relate to only their dapp. However we encurage dapps to share data between them for a richer web3 experience. Therefore we have created Key Conventions in order to facilitate this. Feel free to make a PR to this file to explain to the community how you use 3Box!

Use the idUtils module to validate claims. See the did-jwt library for more details.

const { idUtils } = require ( '3box' ) const claim = 'eyJ0eX...' idUtils.verifyClaim(claim) .then( valid => console .info( 'details:' , valid) .catch( err => console .error( 'claim verification failed:' , err)

Maintainers

@oed

API Documentation

Kind: global class

Extends: BoxApi

new Box()

Please use the openBox method to instantiate a 3Box

Kind: instance property of Box

Properties

Name Type Description public KeyValueStore access the profile store of the users 3Box

Kind: instance property of Box

Properties

Name Type Description private KeyValueStore access the private store of the users 3Box

Kind: instance property of Box

Properties

Name Type Description verified Verified check and create verifications

Kind: instance property of Box

Properties

Name Type Description spaces Object an object containing all open spaces indexed by their name.

Kind: instance property of Box

Properties

Name Type Description syncDone Promise A promise that is resolved when the box is synced

Kind: instance property of Box

Properties

Name Type Description DID String the DID of the user

Authenticate the user

Kind: instance method of Box

Param Type Description spaces Array.<String> A list of spaces to authenticate (optional) opts Object Optional parameters opts.address String An ethereum address opts.provider String A 3ID provider, or ethereum provider opts.consentCallback function A function that will be called when the user has consented to opening the box

Opens the space with the given name in the users 3Box

Kind: instance method of Box

Returns: Space - the Space instance for the given space name

Param Type Description name String The name of the space opts Object Optional parameters opts.consentCallback function A function that will be called when the user has consented to opening the box opts.onSyncDone function A function that will be called when the space has finished syncing with the pinning node

Open a thread. Use this to start receiving updates

Kind: instance method of Box

Returns: Thread - An instance of the thread class for the joined thread

Param Type Description space String The name of the space for this thread name String The name of the thread opts Object Optional parameters opts.firstModerator String DID of first moderator of a thread, by default, user is first moderator opts.members Boolean join a members only thread, which only members can post in, defaults to open thread opts.noAutoSub Boolean Disable auto subscription to the thread when posting to it (default false) opts.ghost Boolean Enable ephemeral messaging via Ghost Thread opts.ghostBacklogLimit Number The number of posts to maintain in the ghost backlog opts.ghostFilters Array.<function()> Array of functions for filtering messages

box.onSyncDone(syncDone) ⇒ Promise

Sets the callback function that will be called once when the box is fully synced.

Kind: instance method of Box

Returns: Promise - A promise that is fulfilled when the box is syned

Param Type Description syncDone function The function that will be called

Creates a proof that links an ethereum address to the 3Box account of the user. If given proof, it will simply be added to the root store.

Kind: instance method of Box

Param Type Description [link] Object Optional link object with type or proof [link.proof] Object Proof object, should follow spec

Remove given address link, returns true if successful

Kind: instance method of Box

Param Type Description address String address that is linked

Checks if there is a proof that links an external account to the 3Box account of the user. If not params given and any link exists, returns true

Kind: instance method of Box

Param Type Description [query] Object Optional object with address and/or type. [query.type] String Does the given type of link exist [query.address] String Is the given adressed linked

Lists address links associated with this 3Box

Kind: instance method of Box

Returns: Array - An array of link objects



Closes the 3box instance and clears local cache. If you call this, users will need to sign a consent message to log in the next time you call openBox.

Kind: instance method of Box



A module to verify & validate claims

Kind: static property of Box

idUtils.verifyClaim ⇒ Object

Verify a claim and return its content. See https://github.com/uport-project/did-jwt/ for more details.

Kind: static property of idUtils

Returns: Object - The validated claim

Param Type Description claim String opts Object Optional parameters opts.audience string The DID of the JWT's audience

idUtils.isSupportedDID(did) ⇒ * | boolean

Check whether a string is a muport did or not

Kind: static method of idUtils

Returns: * | boolean - Whether the did is a supported did or not

Param Type Description did String A string containing a user did

Check whether a string is a valid claim or not

Kind: static method of idUtils

Returns: Promise.<boolean> - whether the parameter is an actual claim

Param Type Description claim String opts Object Optional parameters opts.audience string The DID of the audience of the JWT

Creates an instance of 3Box

Kind: static method of Box

Returns: Box - the 3Box session instance

Param Type Description provider provider A 3ID provider, or ethereum provider opts Object Optional parameters opts.pinningNode String A string with an ipfs multi-address to a 3box pinning node opts.ipfs Object A js-ipfs ipfs object opts.addressServer String URL of the Address Server opts.ghostPinbot String MultiAddress of a Ghost Pinbot node opts.supportCheck String Gives browser alert if 3boxjs/ipfs not supported in browser env, defaults to true. You can also set to false to implement your own alert and call Box.support to check if supported. opts.iframeCache Boolean Enable iframe cache for ipfs/orbit, defaults to true

Box.supported() ⇒ Boolean

Determines if this browser environment supports 3boxjs and ipfs.

Kind: static method of Box



Opens the 3Box associated with the given address

Kind: static method of Box

Returns: Box - the 3Box instance for the given address

Param Type Description address String An ethereum address provider provider An ethereum or 3ID provider opts Object Optional parameters opts.consentCallback function A function that will be called when the user has consented to opening the box opts.pinningNode String A string with an ipfs multi-address to a 3box pinning node opts.ipfs Object A js-ipfs ipfs object opts.addressServer String URL of the Address Server opts.contentSignature String A signature, provided by a client of 3box using the private keys associated with the given address, of the 3box consent message

Box.isLoggedIn(address) ⇒ Boolean

Check if the given address is logged in

Kind: static method of Box

Returns: Boolean - true if the user is logged in

Param Type Description address String An ethereum address

Box.getIPFS() ⇒ IPFS

Instanciate ipfs used by 3Box without calling openBox.

Kind: static method of Box

Returns: IPFS - the ipfs instance



BoxApi

Kind: global class

BoxApi.listSpaces(address, opts) ⇒ Object

Get the names of all spaces a user has

Kind: static method of BoxApi

Returns: Object - an array with all spaces as strings

Param Type Description address String An ethereum address opts Object Optional parameters opts.profileServer String URL of Profile API server

BoxApi.getSpace(address, name, opts) ⇒ Object

Get the public data in a space of a given address with the given name

Kind: static method of BoxApi

Returns: Object - a json object with the public space data

Param Type Description address String An ethereum address name String A space name opts Object Optional parameters opts.blocklist function A function that takes an address and returns true if the user has been blocked opts.metadata String flag to retrieve metadata opts.profileServer String URL of Profile API server

Get all posts that are made to a thread.

Kind: static method of BoxApi

Returns: Array.<Object> - An array of posts

Param Type Description space String The name of the space the thread is in name String The name of the thread firstModerator String The DID (or ethereum address) of the first moderator members Boolean True if only members are allowed to post opts Object Optional parameters opts.profileServer String URL of Profile API server

Get all posts that are made to a thread.

Kind: static method of BoxApi

Returns: Array.<Object> - An array of posts

Param Type Description address String The orbitdb-address of the thread opts Object Optional parameters opts.profileServer String URL of Profile API server

Get the configuration of a users 3Box

Kind: static method of BoxApi

Returns: Array.<Object> - An array of posts

Param Type Description address String The ethereum address opts Object Optional parameters opts.profileServer String URL of Profile API server

BoxApi.getProfile(address, opts) ⇒ Object

Get the public profile of a given address

Kind: static method of BoxApi

Returns: Object - a json object with the profile for the given address

Param Type Description address String An ethereum address opts Object Optional parameters opts.blocklist function A function that takes an address and returns true if the user has been blocked opts.metadata String flag to retrieve metadata opts.profileServer String URL of Profile API server

BoxApi.getProfiles(address, opts) ⇒ Object

Get a list of public profiles for given addresses. This relies on 3Box profile API.

Kind: static method of BoxApi

Returns: Object - a json object with each key an address and value the profile

Param Type Description address Array An array of ethereum addresses opts Object Optional parameters opts.profileServer String URL of Profile API server

BoxApi.profileGraphQL(query, opts) ⇒ Object

GraphQL for 3Box profile API

Kind: static method of BoxApi

Returns: Object - a json object with each key an address and value the profile

Param Type Description query Object A graphQL query object. opts Object Optional parameters opts.graphqlServer String URL of graphQL 3Box profile service

BoxApi.getVerifiedAccounts(profile) ⇒ Object

Verifies the proofs of social accounts that is present in the profile.

Kind: static method of BoxApi

Returns: Object - An object containing the accounts that have been verified

Param Type Description profile Object A user profile object, received from the getProfile function

KeyValueStore

Kind: global class

new KeyValueStore()

Please use box.public or box.private to get the instance of this class

keyValueStore.get(key, opts) ⇒ String | Object

Get the value and optionally metadata of the given key

Kind: instance method of KeyValueStore

Returns: String | Object - the value associated with the key, undefined if there's no such key

Param Type Description key String the key opts Object optional parameters opts.metadata Boolean return both value and metadata

keyValueStore.getMetadata(key) ⇒ Metadata

Get metadata for for a given key

Kind: instance method of KeyValueStore

Returns: Metadata - Metadata for the key, undefined if there's no such key

Param Type Description key String the key

keyValueStore.set(key, value) ⇒ Boolean

Set a value for the given key

Kind: instance method of KeyValueStore

Returns: Boolean - true if successful

Param Type Description key String the key value String the value

keyValueStore.setMultiple(keys, values) ⇒ Boolean

Set multiple values for multiple keys

Kind: instance method of KeyValueStore

Returns: Boolean - true if successful, throw error if not

Param Type Description keys Array.<String> the keys values Array.<String> the values

keyValueStore.remove(key) ⇒ Boolean

Remove the value for the given key

Kind: instance method of KeyValueStore

Returns: Boolean - true if successful

Param Type Description key String the key

Get all values and optionally metadata

Kind: instance method of KeyValueStore

Returns: Array.<(String|{value: String, timestamp: Number})> - the values

Param Type Description opts Object optional parameters opts.metadata Boolean return both values and metadata

Returns array of underlying log entries. In linearized order according to their Lamport clocks. Useful for generating a complete history of all operations on store.

Kind: instance method of KeyValueStore

Returns: Array.<Object> - Array of ordered log entry objects

Example

const log = store.log const entry = log[ 0 ] console .log(entry)

User

Class representing a user.

Kind: global class

Kind: instance property of User

Properties

Name Type Description DID String the DID of the user

user.signClaim(payload, opts) ⇒ String

Sign a JWT claim

Kind: instance method of User

Returns: String - The signed JWT

Param Type Description payload Object The payload to sign opts Object Optional parameters

user.encrypt(message, opts, to) ⇒ Object

Encrypt a message. By default encrypts messages symmetrically with the users private key. If the to parameter is used, the message will be asymmetrically encrypted to the recipient.

Kind: instance method of User

Returns: Object - An object containing the encrypted payload

Param Type Description message String The message to encrypt opts Object Optional parameters to String The receiver of the message, a DID or an ethereum address

user.decrypt(encryptedObject) ⇒ String

Decrypts a message if the user owns the correct key to decrypt it.

Kind: instance method of User

Returns: String - The clear text message

Param Type Description encryptedObject Object The encrypted message to decrypt (as encoded by the encrypt method

Space

Kind: global class

new Space()

Please use box.openSpace to get the instance of this class

Kind: instance property of Space

Properties

Name Type Description public KeyValueStore access the profile store of the space

Kind: instance property of Space

Properties

Name Type Description private KeyValueStore access the private store of the space

Kind: instance property of Space

Properties

Name Type Description syncDone Promise A promise that is resolved when the space data is synced

Kind: instance property of Space

Properties

Name Type Description user User access the user object to encrypt data and sign claims

Join a thread. Use this to start receiving updates from, and to post in threads

Kind: instance method of Space

Returns: Thread - An instance of the thread class for the joined thread

Param Type Description name String The name of the thread opts Object Optional parameters opts.firstModerator String DID of first moderator of a thread, by default, user is first moderator opts.members Boolean join a members only thread, which only members can post in, defaults to open thread opts.confidential Boolean create a confidential thread with true or join existing confidential thread with an encKeyId string opts.noAutoSub Boolean Disable auto subscription to the thread when posting to it (default false) opts.ghost Boolean Enable ephemeral messaging via Ghost Thread opts.ghostPinbot String MultiAddress of a Ghost Pinbot node opts.ghostBacklogLimit Number The number of posts to maintain in the ghost backlog opts.ghostFilters Array.<function()> Array of functions for filtering messages

Create a confidential thread

Kind: instance method of Space

Returns: Thread - An instance of the thread class for the created thread

Param Type Description name String The name of the thread

Join a thread by full thread address. Use this to start receiving updates from, and to post in threads

Kind: instance method of Space

Returns: Thread - An instance of the thread class for the joined thread

Param Type Description address String The full address of the thread opts Object Optional parameters opts.noAutoSub Boolean Disable auto subscription to the thread when posting to it (default false)

Subscribe to the given thread, if not already subscribed

Kind: instance method of Space

Param Type Description address String The address of the thread config Object configuration and thread meta data opts.name String Name of thread opts.firstModerator String DID of the first moderator opts.members String Boolean string, true if a members only thread

Unsubscribe from the given thread, if subscribed

Kind: instance method of Space

Param Type Description address String The address of the thread

Get a list of all the threads subscribed to in this space

Kind: instance method of Space

Returns: Array.<Objects> - A list of thread objects as { address, firstModerator, members, name}



Thread

Kind: global class

new Thread()

Please use space.joinThread to get the instance of this class

thread.post(message) ⇒ String

Post a message to the thread

Kind: instance method of Thread

Returns: String - The postId of the new post

Param Type Description message Object The message

Add a moderator to this thread, throws error is user can not add a moderator

Kind: instance method of Thread

Param Type Description id String Moderator Id

List moderators

Kind: instance method of Thread

Returns: Array.<String> - Array of moderator DIDs



Add a member to this thread, throws if user can not add member, throw is not member thread

Kind: instance method of Thread

Param Type Description id String Member Id

List members, throws if not member thread

Kind: instance method of Thread

Returns: Array.<String> - Array of member DIDs



Delete post

Kind: instance method of Thread

Param Type Description id String Moderator Id

Returns an array of posts, based on the options. If hash not found when passing gt, gte, lt, or lte, the iterator will return all items (respecting limit and reverse).

Kind: instance method of Thread

Returns: Array.<Object> - true if successful

Param Type Description opts Object Optional parameters opts.gt String Greater than, takes an postId opts.gte String Greater than or equal to, takes an postId opts.lt String Less than, takes an postId opts.lte String Less than or equal to, takes an postId opts.limit Integer Limiting the number of entries in result, defaults to -1 (no limit) opts.reverse Boolean If set to true will result in reversing the result

Register a function to be called after new updates have been received from the network or locally.

Kind: instance method of Thread

Param Type Description updateFn function The function that will get called

Register a function to be called for every new capability that is added to the thread access controller. This inlcudes when a moderator or member is added. The function takes one parameter, which is the capabilities obj, or you can call listModerator / listMembers again instead.

Kind: instance method of Thread

Param Type Description updateFn function The function that will get called

Verified

Kind: global class

new Verified()

Please use box.verified to get the instance of this class

verified.DID() ⇒ String

Returns the verified DID of the user

Kind: instance method of Verified

Returns: String - The DID of the user



verified.github() ⇒ Object

Verifies that the user has a valid github account Throws an error otherwise.

Kind: instance method of Verified

Returns: Object - Object containing username, and proof



verified.addGithub(gistUrl) ⇒ Object

Adds a github verification to the users profile Throws an error if the verification fails.

Kind: instance method of Verified

Returns: Object - Object containing username, and proof

Param Type Description gistUrl Object URL of the proof

Verifies that the user has a valid twitter account Throws an error otherwise.

Kind: instance method of Verified

Returns: Object - Object containing username, proof, and the verifier



Adds a twitter verification to the users profile Throws an error if the verification fails.

Kind: instance method of Verified

Returns: Object - Object containing username, proof, and the verifier

Param Type Description claim String A did-JWT claim ownership of a twitter username

verified.email() ⇒ Object

Verifies that the user has a verified email account Throws an error otherwise.

Kind: instance method of Verified

Returns: Object - Object containing username, proof, and the verifier



verified.addEmail(claim) ⇒ Object

Adds an email verification to the users profile Throws an error if the verification fails.

Kind: instance method of Verified

Returns: Object - Object containing username, proof, and the verifier