Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

92K

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

298

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/5342
Read All Reviews
uravgkarthik
iamVP7
contributorpw

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Logo

30 seconds of code

Short JavaScript code snippets for all your development needs

  • Visit our website to view our snippet collection.
  • Use the Search page to find snippets that suit your needs. You can search by name, tag, language or using a snippet's description. Just start typing a term and see what comes up.
  • Browse the JavaScript Snippet collection to see all the snippets in this project or click individual tags at the top of the same page to narrow down your search to a specific tag.
  • Click on each snippet card to view the whole snippet, including code, explanation and examples.
  • You can use the button at the bottom of a snippet card to copy the code to clipboard.
  • If you like the project, give it a star. It means a lot to the people maintaining it.

Want to contribute?

Credits

  • This repository is maintained by the 30 seconds of code organization on GitHub.
  • All snippets are licensed under the CC-BY-4.0 License, unless explicitly stated otherwise.
  • Logos, names and trademarks are not to be used without the explicit consent of the owners of the 30 seconds of code GitHub organization.
  • Our website is powered by Netlify, Next.js & GitHub.

Rate & Review

100
Karthik RavishankarBengaluru India46 Ratings36 Reviews
I am an extremely Dynamic person but it doesn't mean I know Dynamic Programming :)
10 days ago
Great Documentation

I should totally give credit to 30-seconds-of-code for their wonderful collection of Javascript snippets. I have used this in my initial days with Javascript. They have examples and implementation of everything you can think of right from Data Structures and Algos to important functions. In simple words, I have realized that they have everything you need to know about Javascript! I would definitely recommend this to anyone who is keeping baby steps in Javascript. Naturally, their documentation is really amazing and well structured. The wonderful categorization has helped me greatly in approaching different problems. Please check this one out! YOU WILL THANK ME for sure!

0
ViswaprasathChennai, Tamilnadu, India16 Ratings13 Reviews
Working as a Software developer.
1 month ago

This is currently the website which has collection of code samples in Javascript, CSS, Python which we can learn code in less than 45 seconds.

0
Alex Ivanov36 Ratings72 Reviews
December 14, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

That's all you need to know about JavaScript to get started. Proven practices and precise directions. Great tutorial.

0
milbau4 Ratings0 Reviews
13 days ago
macdev574 Ratings0 Reviews
5 days ago

