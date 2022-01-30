Karthik Ravishankar ● Bengaluru India ● 46 Rating s ● 36 Review s ● I am an extremely Dynamic person but it doesn't mean I know Dynamic Programming :)

10 days ago

Great Documentation

I should totally give credit to 30-seconds-of-code for their wonderful collection of Javascript snippets. I have used this in my initial days with Javascript. They have examples and implementation of everything you can think of right from Data Structures and Algos to important functions. In simple words, I have realized that they have everything you need to know about Javascript! I would definitely recommend this to anyone who is keeping baby steps in Javascript. Naturally, their documentation is really amazing and well structured. The wonderful categorization has helped me greatly in approaching different problems. Please check this one out! YOU WILL THANK ME for sure!