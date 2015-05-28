find self-intersections in a 2d polygon
This library may not be fast, but it is robust. Robust in the fact that it will find all of the self-intersections in a polygon - minus of course shared endpoints.
You can expect a time complexity of O(n^2)
Why wouldn't we use Bentley–Ottmann? We may in the future, but that is going to take some time and having a functional mechanism for detecting self-intersections is far superior to a non-existant one. The api won't have to change for this to happen.
npm install 2d-polygon-self-intersections
var isects = require('2d-polygon-self-intersections');
var poly = [
[0, 0],
[10, 0],
[0, 10],
[10, 10]
];
var r = isects(poly);
console.log(r);
// outputs: [ [ 5, 5 ] ]
isects(
polygon[,
filterFn])
polygon - an array of 2 component arrays (i.e. a triangle
[[0, 0], [10, 0], [10, 10]]) or an array of objects:
[{x:0, y:0}, {x:10, y:0}, {x:10, y:10}]
filterFn - a filter function called whenever an intersection is found:
filterFn(
isect,
start0,
end0,
start1,
end1,
unique)
isect - current intersection (e.g.
[5, 5]) - mutations in this array get collected
index0 - index of the segment (e.g
1)
start0 - start of the first segment (e.g
[0, 5])
end0 - start of the first segment (e.g
[10, 5])
index0 - index of the segment (e.g
3)
start1 - start of the first segment (e.g
[5, 0])
end1 - start of the first segment (e.g
[5, 10])
unique - boolean representing whether or not this intersection point has been seen before
true to collect and
false to discard
returns an empty array if no interesections or an array of 2 component arrays representing the intersection points.
NOTE: this library assumes the polygon is closed, so manually adding the start point as the end point has no effect.
Also note that there are 2 intersections per crossing, this library by default will only report one - all intersections will be unique. This behavior can be changed with the
filterFn.