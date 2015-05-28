find self-intersections in a 2d polygon

This library may not be fast, but it is robust. Robust in the fact that it will find all of the self-intersections in a polygon - minus of course shared endpoints.

You can expect a time complexity of O(n^2)

Why wouldn't we use Bentley–Ottmann? We may in the future, but that is going to take some time and having a functional mechanism for detecting self-intersections is far superior to a non-existant one. The api won't have to change for this to happen.

install

npm install 2d-polygon-self-intersections

use

var isects = require ( '2d-polygon-self-intersections' ); var poly = [ [ 0 , 0 ], [ 10 , 0 ], [ 0 , 10 ], [ 10 , 10 ] ]; var r = isects(poly); console .log(r);

api

isects( polygon [, filterFn ])

polygon - an array of 2 component arrays (i.e. a triangle [[0, 0], [10, 0], [10, 10]] ) or an array of objects: [{x:0, y:0}, {x:10, y:0}, {x:10, y:10}]

- an array of 2 component arrays (i.e. a triangle ) or an array of objects: filterFn - a filter function called whenever an intersection is found: filterFn ( isect , start0 , end0 , start1 , end1 , unique )

- a filter function called whenever an intersection is found: ( , , , , , ) isect - current intersection (e.g. [5, 5] ) - mutations in this array get collected

- current intersection (e.g. ) - mutations in this array get collected index0 - index of the segment (e.g 1 )

- index of the segment (e.g ) start0 - start of the first segment (e.g [0, 5] )

- start of the first segment (e.g ) end0 - start of the first segment (e.g [10, 5] )

- start of the first segment (e.g ) index0 - index of the segment (e.g 3 )

- index of the segment (e.g ) start1 - start of the first segment (e.g [5, 0] )

- start of the first segment (e.g ) end1 - start of the first segment (e.g [5, 10] )

- start of the first segment (e.g ) unique - boolean representing whether or not this intersection point has been seen before

- boolean representing whether or not this intersection point has been seen before return true to collect and false to discard

returns an empty array if no interesections or an array of 2 component arrays representing the intersection points.

NOTE: this library assumes the polygon is closed, so manually adding the start point as the end point has no effect.

Also note that there are 2 intersections per crossing, this library by default will only report one - all intersections will be unique. This behavior can be changed with the filterFn .

license

MIT