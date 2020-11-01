A NodeJS wrapper to solve image captchas with 2captcha
You will need a
2Captcha API key
npm install 2captcha-node
or
yarn add 2captcha-node
Set up your api key:
import captchaSolver from '2captcha-node';
const captcha = captchaSolver('your-api-key');
It'll return an object with the
solve function, and you'll be able to use it inside of your script
const options = {
image: 'base64-image',
maxAttempts: 60, // Optional
};
const { id, text } = await captcha.solve(options);
And this solvedCaptcha will return object, with captcha id and captcha text
You can use the
balance function too, to see your balance at 2Captcha
const balance = await captcha.balance();
You can use the Report Captcha is valid or not.
await captcha.report(id, isValid);
