2n

2captcha-node

by Pedro Filho
2.2.1 (see all)

Just a lightweight captcha solver using 2Captcha

1.4K

15

1yr ago

1

1

MIT

Built-In

Yes?

Node.js Captcha, Node.js Captcha API

Be the first to rate

Welcome to 2captcha-node 👋

NPM version Bundle size MIT

A NodeJS wrapper to solve image captchas with 2captcha

Prerequisites:

You will need a 2Captcha API key

Install

npm install 2captcha-node

or

yarn add 2captcha-node

Usage

Set up your api key:

import captchaSolver from '2captcha-node';

const captcha = captchaSolver('your-api-key');

It'll return an object with the solve function, and you'll be able to use it inside of your script

const options = {
  image: 'base64-image',
  maxAttempts: 60, // Optional
};

const { id, text } = await captcha.solve(options);

And this solvedCaptcha will return object, with captcha id and captcha text

You can use the balance function too, to see your balance at 2Captcha

const balance = await captcha.balance();

You can use the Report Captcha is valid or not.

await captcha.report(id, isValid);

Author

👤 Pedro Filho pedro@filho.me

🤝 Contributing

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!
Feel free to check issues page.

Show your support

Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

Buy Me A Coffee

