A NodeJS wrapper to solve image captchas with 2captcha

You will need a 2Captcha API key

Install

npm install 2captcha-node or yarn add 2captcha-node

Usage

Set up your api key:

import captchaSolver from '2captcha-node' ; const captcha = captchaSolver( 'your-api-key' );

It'll return an object with the solve function, and you'll be able to use it inside of your script

const options = { image : 'base64-image' , maxAttempts : 60 , }; const { id, text } = await captcha.solve(options);

And this solvedCaptcha will return object, with captcha id and captcha text

You can use the balance function too, to see your balance at 2Captcha

const balance = await captcha.balance();

You can use the Report Captcha is valid or not.

await captcha.report(id, isValid);

