2captcha is a service that solves many different types of captchas, this library serves as a wrapper around their API to bring easy, promise-based functionality to NodeJS. This libary specilizes in concurrent solves, and bulk-api usage.
Currently supports:
npm install 2captcha
yarn add 2captcha
Recaptcha,
const Captcha = require("2captcha")
// A new 'solver' instance with our API key
const solver = new Captcha.Solver("<Your 2captcha api key>")
/* Example ReCaptcha Website */
solver.recaptcha("6Ld2sf4SAAAAAKSgzs0Q13IZhY02Pyo31S2jgOB5", "https://patrickhlauke.github.io/recaptcha/")
.then((res) => {
console.log(res)
})
Image,
const Captcha = require("2captcha")
const fs = require("fs")
const solver = new Captcha.Solver("<Your 2captcha api key>")
// Read from a file as base64 text
solver.imageCaptcha(fs.readFileSync("./captcha.png", "base64"))
.then((res) => {
// Logs the image text
console.log(res)
})
Proxy,
const Captcha = require("2captcha")
const solver = new Captcha.Solver("<Your 2captcha api key>")
solver.recaptcha("6Ld2sf4SAAAAAKSgzs0Q13IZhY02Pyo31S2jgOB5", "https://patrickhlauke.github.io/recaptcha/", {
proxy: "login:password@21.214.43.26", // The (Username : Password @ Address) of our chosen proxy
proxytype: "HTTP" // The 'Type' of proxy, http, https, socks, ect.
})
.then((res) => {
console.log(res)
})
The latest version of the code base will always be under the 'next' branch!