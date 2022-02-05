2captcha

Motive

A wrapper around the 2captcha API

2captcha is a service that solves many different types of captchas, this library serves as a wrapper around their API to bring easy, promise-based functionality to NodeJS. This libary specilizes in concurrent solves, and bulk-api usage.

Features

Promise based 2captcha solving

Browser & NodeJS Support

Uses node-fetch, a light weight http library

Fluent typings & TS support

Account Interaction

Invalid Captcha reporting

Proxy Support

Currently supports:

google-recaptcha (v2 / v3),

hcaptcha,

FunCaptcha,

base64 image captchas

Planned Features

Base64 image support

Documentation Site

Built-in Rate-Limit handling

And many other things.

Install

npm install 2captcha

yarn add 2captcha

Usage

Recaptcha,

const Captcha = require ( "2captcha" ) const solver = new Captcha.Solver( "<Your 2captcha api key>" ) solver.recaptcha( "6Ld2sf4SAAAAAKSgzs0Q13IZhY02Pyo31S2jgOB5" , "https://patrickhlauke.github.io/recaptcha/" ) .then( ( res ) => { console .log(res) })

Image,

const Captcha = require ( "2captcha" ) const fs = require ( "fs" ) const solver = new Captcha.Solver( "<Your 2captcha api key>" ) solver.imageCaptcha(fs.readFileSync( "./captcha.png" , "base64" )) .then( ( res ) => { console .log(res) })

Proxy,

const Captcha = require ( "2captcha" ) const solver = new Captcha.Solver( "<Your 2captcha api key>" ) solver.recaptcha( "6Ld2sf4SAAAAAKSgzs0Q13IZhY02Pyo31S2jgOB5" , "https://patrickhlauke.github.io/recaptcha/" , { proxy : "login:password@21.214.43.26" , proxytype : "HTTP" }) .then( ( res ) => { console .log(res) })

Commit Guidelines

The latest version of the code base will always be under the 'next' branch!