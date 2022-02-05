openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
2ca

2captcha

by Furry
2.1.10 (see all)

A wrapper around the 2captcha api

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Captcha API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

2captcha

Discord Banner 2

Discord Shield Size Downloads

A wrapper around the 2captcha API

Motive

2captcha is a service that solves many different types of captchas, this library serves as a wrapper around their API to bring easy, promise-based functionality to NodeJS. This libary specilizes in concurrent solves, and bulk-api usage.

Features

  • Promise based 2captcha solving
  • Browser & NodeJS Support
  • Uses node-fetch, a light weight http library
  • Fluent typings & TS support
  • Account Interaction
  • Invalid Captcha reporting
  • Proxy Support

Currently supports:

  • google-recaptcha (v2 / v3),
  • hcaptcha,
  • FunCaptcha,
  • base64 image captchas

Planned Features

  • Account Interaction
  • Base64 image support
  • Documentation Site
  • Built-in Rate-Limit handling
  • Proxy support
  • Invalid-Captcha reporting support
  • And many other things.

Install

npm install 2captcha

yarn add 2captcha

Usage

Recaptcha,

const Captcha = require("2captcha")

// A new 'solver' instance with our API key
const solver = new Captcha.Solver("<Your 2captcha api key>")

/* Example ReCaptcha Website */
solver.recaptcha("6Ld2sf4SAAAAAKSgzs0Q13IZhY02Pyo31S2jgOB5", "https://patrickhlauke.github.io/recaptcha/")

.then((res) => {
    console.log(res)
})

Image,

const Captcha = require("2captcha")
const fs = require("fs")

const solver = new Captcha.Solver("<Your 2captcha api key>")

// Read from a file as base64 text
solver.imageCaptcha(fs.readFileSync("./captcha.png", "base64"))
.then((res) => {
    // Logs the image text
    console.log(res)
})

Proxy,

const Captcha = require("2captcha")

const solver = new Captcha.Solver("<Your 2captcha api key>")


solver.recaptcha("6Ld2sf4SAAAAAKSgzs0Q13IZhY02Pyo31S2jgOB5", "https://patrickhlauke.github.io/recaptcha/", {
    proxy: "login:password@21.214.43.26", // The (Username : Password @ Address) of our chosen proxy
    proxytype: "HTTP" // The 'Type' of proxy, http, https, socks, ect.
})

.then((res) => {
    console.log(res)
})

Commit Guidelines

The latest version of the code base will always be under the 'next' branch!

  • All pull requiests must provide a valid reason for the change or implementation
  • All CORE CHANGES require an issue with reasoning made before a PR will even be addressed.
  • All PR's must follow the general structure of the code base
  • If you have questions, feel free to make an issue and i'll get to it right away!
Buy Me A Coffee

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

optiicOptiic is an advanced text and image recognition API.
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
267
2a
2captcha-apiA small wrapper for the 2captcha API
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1K
ac
async-captchaAutomate the process of captcha solving for various services.
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
237
ia
imagetyperz-apiImagetyperzAPI is a super easy to use bypass captcha API wrapper for imagetyperz.com captcha service
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
80
9kw
9kw9kw API Wrapper for nodejs
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
19
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial