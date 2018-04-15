require('101/<util>').
I usually agree with this philosophy; however, while in practice, adherence to the module-pattern can become quite annoying for micro-modules (like those in 101):
npm install 101
Just like ES6's
Object.assign. Extend an object with any number of objects (returns original).
var assign = require('101/assign');
var target = { foo: 1 };
var source1 = { bar: 1 };
var source2 = { baz: 1 };
assign(target, source1) // { foo: 1, bar: 1, baz: 1 } target extended with source objects
assign(target, source1, source2) // { foo: 1, bar: 1, baz: 1 } target extended with source objects
Functional version of
&&. Works great with
array.reduce.
var and = require('101/and');
and(true, false); // false
and(true, true); // true
and(true, "foo"); // "foo"
Functional version of
function.apply.
Supports partial functionality (great with array functions).
var apply = require('101/apply');
[sum].map(apply(null, [1, 2, 3])); // [6] = [sum(1,2,3)] = [1+2+3]
function sum () { /* sums all arguments */ }
apply({ prop: 'val' })(function () { return this.prop; }); // 'val'
Bind methods in an object. You can pass an array containing the name of the methods to bind as second argument or leave it empty to bind all the available methods.
var bindAll = require('101/bind-all');
var obj = {
init: function() {
this.on(this.handler);
},
on: function(handler) {
return handler();
},
handler: function() {
console.log(this.msg);
},
msg: 'Hello World'
}
obj.init(); // undefined
bindAll(obj);
obj.init(); // "Hello World"
bindAll(obj, ['handler']);
obj.init(); // "Hello World"
It's clone (Only exporting this bc it is used internal to 101)
var clone = require('101/clone');
var obj = {
foo: 1,
bar: 2
};
clone(obj); // { foo: 1, bar: 2 }
Functional composition method. Works great with
array.reduce.
var compose = require('101/compose');
compose(isNaN, parseInt)('nope'); // isNaN(parseInt('nope')) // true
Converges an array of functions into one. Works great with
compose.
var converge = require('101/converge');
converge(mul, [add, sub])(6, 2); // mul(add(6, 2), sub(6, 2)) // (6+2) * (6-2) = 36
[ {a: true, b: false}
, {a: false, b: false}
, {a: true, b: true}
].filter(converge(and , [pluck("a") , pluck("b")])); // [{a: true, b: true}]
[f, converge(g, [h, i]), j].reduce(compose); // f(g(h(j), i(j)))
Returns a curried function.
var curry = require('101/curry');
function add(a, b) { return a + b; }
var curriedAdd = curry(add);
var add2 = curriedAdd(2);
add2(6); // 8
add2(8); // 10
function join() { return Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments).join(''); }
curry(join, 3)(1)(0)(1); // "101"
Fill non-existing object values with defaults. Use it to set defaults on options. Works with supplying default values in sub-objects as well. Supports partial functionality (great with array functions). Mutates first argument and returns mutated argument.
var defaults = require('101/defaults');
var opts = { foo: 0, bar: 1 };
var defs = { foo: 1, bar: 2, qux: 2 };
defaults(opts, defs); // returns mutated `opts` { foo: 0, bar: 1, qux: 2 }
[opts].map(defaults(defs)); // [ { foo: 0, bar: 1, qux: 2 } ]
var opts = {
foo: {
one: 1,
two: 2
}
};
var defs = {
foo: {
two: 20,
three: 30
}
};
defaults(opts, defs); // { foo: { one: 1, two: 2, three: 30 } }
Functional version of delete obj[key] which returns the same obj without the deleted key. Supports partial functionality (great with array functions, like map).
var del = require('101/del');
var obj = {
foo: 1,
bar: 2
};
del(obj, 'foo'); // { bar: 2 }
// use it with array.map
[obj, obj, obj].map(del('foo')); // [{ bar: 2 }, {same}, {same}]
// supports keypaths by default
var obj = {
foo: {
moo: 1,
boo: 2
},
bar: 3
};
del(obj, 'foo.moo'); // { foo: { boo: 2 }, bar:3 }
// pass an array of keys to be deleted
del(obj, ['foo.moo', 'bar']) // { foo: { boo: 2 } }
Functional version of
str === process.env.NODE_ENV.
Or's multiple environments.
var envIs = require('101/env-is');
// process.env.NODE_ENV = development
envIs('development'); // true
envIs('production'); // false
envIs('staging', 'production'); // false
envIs('development', 'production'); // true
Functional implementation of Object.is with polyfill for browsers without implementations of Object.is Supports partial functionality (great with array functions).
var equals = require('101/equals');
equals(1, 1); // true
[1,2,3].some(equals(1)); // true
equals(1, '1'); // false
Simple exists function.
var exists = require('101/exists');
exists('foo'); // true
exists(null); // false
exists(undefined); // false
Just like ES6's
array.find.
Finds the first value in the list that passes the given function (predicate) and returns it. If list is not provided find will return a partial-function which accepts a list as the first argument.
var find = require('101/find');
var hasProps = require('101/has-properties');
var arr = [{ a: 1, b: 1 }, { b: 1 }, { c: 1 }];
var item = find(arr, hasProps({ a:1 }));
// returns { a: 1, b: 1 }
// returns null if not found
// partial-function
var partial = find(hasProps({ a: 1 }));
var item = partial(arr);
// returns { a: 1, b: 1 }
// returns null if not found
Just like ES6's
array.findIndex.
Finds the first value in the list that passes the given function (predicate) and returns it's index. If list is not provided findIndex will return a partial-function which accepts a list as the first argument.
var findIndex = require('101/find-index');
var arr = [1, 2, 3];
var index = findIndex(arr, function (val, i, arr) {
return val === 2;
});
// returns 1
// returns -1 if not found
Returns a function with flipped arguments
var flip = require('101/flip');
var curry = require('101/curry');
var hasKeypaths = require('101/has-keypaths');
var hasFooBar = curry(flip(hasKeypaths))(['foo.bar']);
hasFooBar({ foo: { bar : true } }); // true
function prefix(pre, str) {
return pre + str;
}
flip(prefix)('hello', '_'); // "_hello"
Hashes an array into groups based on the value of a provided common key.
Works nicely with
pluck and
reduce.
var groupBy = require('101/group-by');
var arr = [
{id: 1, foo: 'bar'},
{id: 2, foo: 'qux'},
{id: 3, foo: 'qux'}
];
groupBy(arr, 'foo')
/*
{
bar: [
{id: 1, foo: 'bar'}
],
qux: [
{id: 2, foo: 'qux'},
{id: 3, foo: 'qux'}
]
}
*/
// always provide initial value when using with reduce!
arr.reduce(groupBy('foo'), {}) // assumes pluck if passed string
arr.reduce(groupBy(pluck('foo')), {}) // also accepts function
/*
{
bar: [
{id: 1, foo: 'bar'}
],
qux: [
{id: 2, foo: 'qux'},
{id: 3, foo: 'qux'}
]
}
*/
Determines whether the keypaths exist and have the specified values. Supports partial functionality (great with array functions, and 101/find).
var hasKeypaths = require('101/has-keypaths');
var obj = {
foo: {
bar: {
qux: 1
}
}
};
hasKeypaths(obj, ['foo.bar.qux']); // true
hasKeypaths(obj, { 'foo.bar.qux': 1 }); // true
hasKeypaths(obj, ['foo.qux']); // false
hasKeypaths(obj, { 'foo.bar': 2 }); // false
hasKeypaths(obj, { 'foo.bar': 1, 'nope': 1 }); // false
// optional 'deep' arg, defaults to true
var barObj = { bar: 1 };
hasKeypaths(obj, { 'foo.bar': barObj }); // true
hasKeypaths(obj, { 'foo.bar': barObj }, true); // true
hasKeypaths(obj, { 'foo.bar': barObj }, false); // false
hasKeypaths(obj, { 'foo.bar': obj.foo }, false); // true
hasKeypaths(obj, ['foo.bar'], false); // true, uses [hasOwnProperty vs in](http://stackoverflow.com/questions/13632999/if-key-in-object-or-ifobject-hasownpropertykey)
// use it with find, findIndex, or filter!
var arr = [obj, { b: 1 }, { c: 1 }];
find(arr, hasKeypaths({ 'foo.bar.qux':1 })); // { foo: { bar: { qux: 1 } } }
find(arr, hasKeypaths(['foo.bar.qux'])); // { foo: { bar: { qux: 1 } } }
// use it to verify options object has required properties
var opts = {
host: 'localhost',
port: '3333',
user: {
id: 5
}
};
hasKeypaths(opts, ['host', 'port', 'user.id']); // true
Determines whether the keys exist and, if specified, has the values. Supports partial functionality (great with array functions, and 101/find). NOTE: I am considering deprecating this method, bc it is so similar to has-keypaths.
var hasProps = require('101/has-properties');
var obj = {
qux: 1
};
obj['foo.bar'] = 1
hasProps(obj, ['foo', 'qux']); // true
hasProps(obj, { qux: 1 }) // true
// optional 'deep' arg, defaults to true
var barObj = { bar: 1 };
hasProps(obj, { 'foo.bar': barObj }); // true
hasProps(obj, { 'foo.bar': barObj }, true); // true
hasProps(obj, { 'foo.bar': barObj }, false); // false
hasProps(obj, ['foo.bar'], false); // true, uses [hasOwnProperty vs in](http://stackoverflow.com/questions/13632999/if-key-in-object-or-ifobject-hasownpropertykey)
// use it with find, findIndex, or filter!
var arr = [{ a: 1, b: 1 }, { b: 1 }, { c: 1 }];
find(arr, hasProps({ a:1 })); // { a: 1, b: 1 }
find(arr, hasProps(['a'])); // { a: 1, b: 1 }
Polyfill of ES7 proposed Array.prototype.includes. Will default to Array.prototype.includes if present.
var includes = require('101/includes');
var haystack = ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e'];
includes(haystack, 'c'); // true
// optional 3rd argument, searchFrom. Begin searching the target array from a specified index.
includes(haystack, 'c', 3); // false
includes(haystack, 'c', 0); // true
// partial argument functionality
var i = includes(haystack);
i('c') // true
i('g') // false
// example composition usage:
var not = require('101/not');
var notIn = not(includes);
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5].filter(notIn([1, 2, 3])); // [4, 5]
Hashes an array of objects based on the value of a provided common key.
Works nicely with
pluck and
reduce.
var arr = [
{foo: 'bar'},
{foo: 'qux'}
];
arr.reduce(indexBy('foo'), {}) // assumes pluck if passed string
arr.reduce(indexBy(pluck('foo')), {}) // also accepts function
// {bar: {foo: 'bar'}, qux: {foo: 'qux'}}
// always provide initial value when using with reduce!
arr.reduce(indexBy(pluck('foo')), {}) // {bar: {foo: 'bar'}, qux: {foo: 'qux'}}
Functional version of JavaScript's instanceof. Supports partial functionality (great with array functions).
var instanceOf = require('101/instance-of');
['foo', 'bar', 1].map(instanceOf('string')); // [true, true, false]
Functional version of
typeof val === 'boolean'.
Supports partial functionality (great with array functions).
var isBoolean = require('101/is-boolean');
[true, false, 1].map(isBoolean); // [true, true, false]
Functional version of val empty object, array or object
var isEmpty = require('101/is-empty');
isEmpty([]); // true
isEmpty({}); // true
isEmpty(""); // true
isEmpty(" "); // false
Functional version of
typeof val === 'function'
var isFunction = require('101/is-function');
[parseInt, function () {}, 'foo'].map(isFunction); // [true, true, false]
Check if a value is an instance of an integer.
var isInteger = require('101/is-Integer');
isInteger(101); // true
isInteger(101.01); // false
Functional version of val typeof 'number'.
var isNumber = require('101/is-number');
['foo', NaN, 1].map(isNumber); // [false, false, true]
Functional strict version of val typeof 'object' (and not array or regexp)
var isObject = require('101/is-object');
[{}, { foo: 1 }, 100].map(isObject); // [true, true, false]
Check if a value is an instance of RegExp
var isRegExp = require('101/is-regexp');
[new RegExp('.*'), /.*/, {}, 1].map(isRegExp); // [true, true, false, false]
Functional version of val typeof 'string'
var isString = require('101/is-string');
['foo', 'bar', 1].map(isString); // [true, true, false]
Return an array containing all the keys of an object.
It differs from the native
Object.keys by including also the
prototype keys.
var keysIn = require('101/keys-in');
var User = function() {
this.msg = 'Hello World';
}
User.prototype.isLoggedIn = function() { /* example function */ }
var user = new User();
keysIn(user); // ['msg', 'isLoggedIn']
Returns the last value of a list
var last = require('101/last');
last([1, 2, 3]); // 3
last('hello'); // 'o'
Create a lens to access a data structure. When passed a property key as a string, it returns a function
fn(obj) that acts as a getter for that. It also exposes
.set(value, obj) and
.mod(fn, obj).
var fooLens = lens('foo');
var toUpper = function(str) { return str.toUpperCase(); };
var obj = {
foo: 'foo',
bar: 'bar'
};
fooLens(obj); // => 'foo'
fooLens.set('moo', obj); // => { foo: 'moo', bar: 'bar' }
fooLens.mod(toUpper, obj); // => { foo: 'MOO', bar: 'bar' }
You may also provide getter and setter functions.
var arr = ['foo', 'bar'];
var first = lens(
function(arr) { return arr[0]; },
function(val, arr) { var clone = arr.slice(); clone[0] = val; return clone; }
);
first(arr); // => 'foo'
first.set('moo')(arr); // => ['moo', 'bar']
first.mod(toUpper)(arr); // => ['FOO', 'bar']
No-op function
require('101/noop'); // function () {}
Functional version of
!.
var not = require('101/not');
not(isString)('hey'); // false
not(isString)(100); // true
Immutable version of
delete obj.key. Returns a new object without the specified keys.
Supports partial functionality (great with array functions, like map).
var omit = require('101/omit');
var obj = {
foo: 1,
bar: 2
};
omit(obj, 'foo'); // { bar: 1 }
omit(obj, ['foo']); // { bar: 1 }
omit(obj, ['foo', 'bar']); // { }
// use it with array.map
[obj, obj, obj].map(omit('foo')); // [{ bar: 1 }, { bar: 1 }, { bar: 1 }];
Functional version of
||.
Works great with
array.reduce.
var or = require('101/or');
or(true, true); // true
or(true, false); // true
or(false, false); // false
or("foo", false); // "foo"
Muxes arguments across many functions and
&&'s the results.
Supports partial functionality (great with array functions, like map).
var passAll = require('101/pass-all');
['', 'foo', 'bar', 100].map(passAll(isString, isTruthy)); // [false, true, true, false]
Muxes arguments across many functions and
||'s the results.
Supports partial functionality (great with array functions, like map).
var passAny = require('101/pass-any');
['', 'foo', 'bar', 100].map(passAny(isString, isNumber)); // [true, true, true, true]
Returns a new object with the specified keys (with key values from obj). Supports regular expressions and partial functionality (great with array functions, like map).
var pick = require('101/pick');
var obj = {
foo: 1,
bar: 2,
qwk: {
wrk: 1
},
'qwk.wrk': 2
};
pick(obj, 'foo'); // { foo: 1 }
pick(obj, RegExp('oo$')); // { foo: 1 }
pick(obj, ['foo']); // { foo: 1 }
pick(obj, ['foo', 'bar']); // { foo: 1, bar: 2 }
// use it with array.map
[obj, obj, obj].map(pick('foo')); // [{ foo: 1 }, { foo: 1 }, { foo: 1 }];
// supports keypaths
pick(obj, 'qwk.wrk'); // { qwk: { wrk: 1 } }
pick(obj, '["qwk.wrk"]'); // { 'qwk.wrk': 2 } }
Functional version of obj[key], returns the value of the key from obj. Supports partial functionality (great with array functions, like map).
var pluck = require('101/pluck');
var obj = {
foo: 1,
bar: 2
};
pluck(obj, 'foo'); // 1
// use it with array.map
[obj, obj, obj].map(pluck('foo')); // [1, 1, 1]
// supports keypaths by default
var obj = {
foo: {
bar: 1
},
'foo.bar': 2
};
pluck(obj, 'foo.bar'); // 1, supports keypaths by default
pluck(obj, 'foo.bar', false); // 2, pass false to not use keypaths
Immutable version of
obj[key] = val. Returns a clone of the obj with the value put at the key.
Supports partial functionality (great with array functions, like map).
var put = require('101/put');
var obj = {
foo: 1,
bar: 2
};
put(obj, 'baz', 3); // { foo: 1, bar:2, baz: 3 }
obj; // { foo: 1, bar: 2 } (not modified)
// use it with array.map
[obj, obj, obj].map(put('foo', 100)); // [{ foo: 100, bar: 2 }, {copy}, {copy}]
obj; // { foo: 1, bar: 2 } (not modified)
// supports keypaths by default
var obj = {
bar: 2
};
put(obj, 'foo.qux', 100); // { foo: { qux: 100 }, bar: 2 }
put(obj, {
'foo.qux': 100
'yolo': 1
}); // { foo: { qux: 100 }, bar: 2, yolo: 1 }
obj; // { foo: 1, bar: 2 } (not modified)
Functional version of obj[key] = val, returns the same obj with the key and value set. Supports partial functionality (great with array functions, like map).
var set = require('101/set');
var obj = {
foo: 1,
bar: 2
};
set(obj, 'foo'); // 1
// use it with array.map
[obj, obj, obj].map(set('foo', 100)); // [{ foo: 100, bar: 2 }, {same}, {same}]
// supports keypaths by default
var obj = {
bar: 2
};
set(obj, 'foo.qux', 100); // { foo: { qux: 100 }, bar: 2 }
set(obj, {
'foo.qux': 100
'yolo': 1
}); // { foo: { qux: 100 }, bar: 2, yolo: 1 }
Returns Array containing the values of the properties of an object
var values = require('101/values');
var obj {
foo: 'apple',
bar: 'orange'
};
var objValues = values(obj);
objValues // ['apple', 'orange']
Exclusive or
Works great with
array.reduce.
var xor = require('101/xor');
xor(true, true); // false
xor(true, false); // true
xor(false, true); // true
xor(false, false); // false
