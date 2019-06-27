MADE IN SWITZERLAND

Functional tools that couldn’t be simpler.

We’re proud to present 1-liners – a dead simple functional utility belt. 137 one-liner functions (and counting). Each hand-crafted with love and attention.





















Usage

Install

$ npm install

Usage in ES5

var map = require ( '1-liners/map' ); var map = require ( '1-liners' ).map;

Usage in ES 2015 (formerly ES6)

import map from '1-liners/module/map' ; import { map, filter } from '1-liners/module' ;

API

Checkout the documentation

