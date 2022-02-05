0http

Cero friction HTTP framework:

Tweaked Node.js Server for high throughput.

Use the request router you like.

Usage

const cero = require ( '0http' ) const { router, server } = cero() router.get( '/hello' , (req, res) => { res.end( 'Hello World!' ) }) router.post( '/do' , (req, res) => { res.statusCode = 201 res.end() }) server.listen( 3000 )

Routers

0http allows you to define the router implementation you prefer as soon as it support the following interface:

router.lookup = (req, res)

0http - sequential (default router)

This a 0http extended implementation of the trouter router. Includes support for middlewares, nested routers and shortcuts for routes registration.

As this is an iterative regular expression matching router, it tends to be slower than find-my-way when the number of registered routes increases; to mitigate this issue, we use an internal(optional) LRU cache to store the matching results of the previous requests, resulting on a super-fast matching process.

Supported HTTP verbs: GET, HEAD, PATCH, OPTIONS, CONNECT, DELETE, TRACE, POST, PUT

const cero = require ( '0http' ) const { router, server } = cero({}) router.use( '/' , (req, res, next) => { res.write( 'Hello ' ) next() }) const routeMiddleware = ( req, res, next ) => { res.write( 'World' ) next() } router.get( '/sayhi' , routeMiddleware, (req, res) => { res.end( '!' ) }) server.listen( 3000 )

Configuration Options

defaultRoute : Route handler when there is no router matching. Default value: (req, res) => { res.statusCode = 404 res.end() }

cacheSize : Router matching LRU cache size. A given value <= 0 will disable the cache. Default value: 1000

errorHandler: Global error handler function. Default value: (err, req, res) => { res.statusCode = 500 res.end(err.message) }

prioRequestsProcessing: true to use SetImmediate to prioritize router lookup, false to disable. By default true , if used with native Node.js http and https servers. Set to false , if using Node.js Native Addon server, such as uWebSockets.js, as this will cause a huge performance penalty

Example passing configuration options:

const sequential = require ( '0http/lib/router/sequential' ) const { router, server } = cero({ router : sequential({ cacheSize : 2000 }) })

Async middlewares

You can use async middlewares to await the remaining chain execution. Let's describe with a custom error handler middleware:

router.use( '/' , async (req, res, next) => { try { await next() } catch (err) { res.statusCode = 500 res.end(err.message) } }) router.get( '/sayhi' , (req, res) => { throw new Error ( 'Uuuups!' ) })

Nested Routers

You can simply use sequential router intances as nested routers:

const cero = require ( '../index' ) const { router, server } = cero({}) const nested = require ( '0http/lib/router/sequential' )() nested.get( '/url' , (req, res, next) => { res.end(req.url) }) router.use( '/v1' , nested) server.listen( 3000 )

find-my-way router

Super-fast raw HTTP router with no goodies. Internally uses a Radix Tree router that will bring better performance over iterative regular expressions matching.

const cero = require ( '../index' ) const { router, server } = cero({ router : require ( 'find-my-way' )() }) router.on( 'GET' , '/hi' , (req, res) => { res.end( 'Hello World!' ) }) server.listen( 3000 )

Servers

0http is just a wrapper for the servers and routers implementations you provide.

const cero = require ( '0http' ) const { router, server } = cero({ server : yourCustomServerInstance })

If no server is provided by configuration, the standard Node.js http.Server implementation is used.

Because this server offers the best balance between Node.js ecosystem compatibility and performance, we highly recommend it for most use cases.

Benchmarks (30/12/2019)

Node version: v12.14.0

Laptop: MacBook Pro 2019, 2,4 GHz Intel Core i9, 32 GB 2400 MHz DDR4

Server: Single instance

wrk -t8 -c40 -d5s http://127.0.0.1:3000/hi

1 route registered

0http (sequential)

Requests/sec: 88438.69

0http (find-my-way)

Requests/sec: 87597.44

restana v3.4.2

Requests/sec: 73455.97

5 routes registered

0http (sequential)

Requests/sec: 85839.17

0http (find-my-way)

Requests/sec: 82682.86

For more accurate benchmarks please see: https://github.com/the-benchmarker/web-frameworks

