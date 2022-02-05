Cero friction HTTP framework:
const cero = require('0http')
const { router, server } = cero()
router.get('/hello', (req, res) => {
res.end('Hello World!')
})
router.post('/do', (req, res) => {
// ...
res.statusCode = 201
res.end()
})
//...
server.listen(3000)
0http allows you to define the router implementation you prefer as soon as it support the following interface:
router.lookup = (req, res) // -> should trigger router search and handlers execution
This a
0http extended implementation of the trouter router. Includes support for middlewares, nested routers and shortcuts for routes registration.
As this is an iterative regular expression matching router, it tends to be slower than
find-my-way when the number of registered routes increases; to mitigate this issue, we use
an internal(optional) LRU cache to store the matching results of the previous requests, resulting on a super-fast matching process.
Supported HTTP verbs:
GET, HEAD, PATCH, OPTIONS, CONNECT, DELETE, TRACE, POST, PUT
const cero = require('0http')
const { router, server } = cero({})
// global middleware example
router.use('/', (req, res, next) => {
res.write('Hello ')
next()
})
// route middleware example
const routeMiddleware = (req, res, next) => {
res.write('World')
next()
}
// GET /sayhi route with middleware and handler
router.get('/sayhi', routeMiddleware, (req, res) => {
res.end('!')
})
server.listen(3000)
defaultRoute: Route handler when there is no router matching. Default value:
(req, res) => {
res.statusCode = 404
res.end()
}
cacheSize: Router matching LRU cache size. A given value <= 0 will disable the cache. Default value:
1000
errorHandler: Global error handler function. Default value:
(err, req, res) => {
res.statusCode = 500
res.end(err.message)
}
true to use SetImmediate to prioritize router lookup,
false to disable. By default
true, if used with native Node.js
http and
https servers. Set to
false, if using Node.js Native Addon server, such as uWebSockets.js, as this will cause a huge performance penalty
Example passing configuration options:
const sequential = require('0http/lib/router/sequential')
const { router, server } = cero({
router: sequential({
cacheSize: 2000
})
})
You can use async middlewares to await the remaining chain execution. Let's describe with a custom error handler middleware:
router.use('/', async (req, res, next) => {
try {
await next()
} catch (err) {
res.statusCode = 500
res.end(err.message)
}
})
router.get('/sayhi', (req, res) => {
throw new Error('Uuuups!')
})
You can simply use
sequential router intances as nested routers:
const cero = require('../index')
const { router, server } = cero({})
const nested = require('0http/lib/router/sequential')()
nested.get('/url', (req, res, next) => {
res.end(req.url)
})
router.use('/v1', nested)
server.listen(3000)
Super-fast raw HTTP router with no goodies. Internally uses a Radix Tree router that will bring better performance over iterative regular expressions matching.
const cero = require('../index')
const { router, server } = cero({
router: require('find-my-way')()
})
router.on('GET', '/hi', (req, res) => {
res.end('Hello World!')
})
server.listen(3000)
0http is just a wrapper for the servers and routers implementations you provide.
const cero = require('0http')
const { router, server } = cero({
server: yourCustomServerInstance
})
If no server is provided by configuration, the standard Node.js http.Server implementation is used.
Because this server offers the best balance between Node.js ecosystem compatibility and performance, we highly recommend it for most use cases.
Node version: v12.14.0
Laptop: MacBook Pro 2019, 2,4 GHz Intel Core i9, 32 GB 2400 MHz DDR4
Server: Single instance
wrk -t8 -c40 -d5s http://127.0.0.1:3000/hi
Requests/sec: 88438.69
Requests/sec: 87597.44
Requests/sec: 73455.97
Requests/sec: 85839.17
Requests/sec: 82682.86
For more accurate benchmarks please see:
