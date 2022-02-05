openbase logo
0http

by BackendStack21
3.1.1

Cero friction HTTP requests router. The need for speed!

0http

NPM version NPM Total Downloads License TypeScript support Github stars

Cero friction HTTP framework:

  • Tweaked Node.js Server for high throughput.
  • Use the request router you like.

Performance Benchmarks

You can read more about this numbers here.

Usage

const cero = require('0http')
const { router, server } = cero()

router.get('/hello', (req, res) => {
  res.end('Hello World!')
})

router.post('/do', (req, res) => {
  // ...
  res.statusCode = 201
  res.end()
})

//...

server.listen(3000)

Routers

0http allows you to define the router implementation you prefer as soon as it support the following interface:

router.lookup = (req, res) // -> should trigger router search and handlers execution

0http - sequential (default router)

This a 0http extended implementation of the trouter router. Includes support for middlewares, nested routers and shortcuts for routes registration.
As this is an iterative regular expression matching router, it tends to be slower than find-my-way when the number of registered routes increases; to mitigate this issue, we use an internal(optional) LRU cache to store the matching results of the previous requests, resulting on a super-fast matching process.

Supported HTTP verbs: GET, HEAD, PATCH, OPTIONS, CONNECT, DELETE, TRACE, POST, PUT

const cero = require('0http')
const { router, server } = cero({})

// global middleware example
router.use('/', (req, res, next) => {
  res.write('Hello ')
  next()
})

// route middleware example
const routeMiddleware = (req, res, next) => {
  res.write('World')
  next()
}

// GET /sayhi route with middleware and handler
router.get('/sayhi', routeMiddleware, (req, res) => {
  res.end('!')
})

server.listen(3000)

Configuration Options

  • defaultRoute: Route handler when there is no router matching. Default value:

    (req, res) => {
  res.statusCode = 404
  res.end()
}

  • cacheSize: Router matching LRU cache size. A given value <= 0 will disable the cache. Default value: 1000

  • errorHandler: Global error handler function. Default value: 

    (err, req, res) => {
  res.statusCode = 500
  res.end(err.message)
}
  • prioRequestsProcessing: true to use SetImmediate to prioritize router lookup, false to disable. By default true, if used with native Node.js http and https servers. Set to false, if using Node.js Native Addon server, such as uWebSockets.js, as this will cause a huge performance penalty

Example passing configuration options:

const sequential = require('0http/lib/router/sequential')
const { router, server } = cero({
  router: sequential({
    cacheSize: 2000
  })
})

Async middlewares

You can use async middlewares to await the remaining chain execution. Let's describe with a custom error handler middleware:

router.use('/', async (req, res, next) => {
  try {
    await next()
  } catch (err) {
    res.statusCode = 500
    res.end(err.message)
  }
})

router.get('/sayhi', (req, res) => {
  throw new Error('Uuuups!')
})

Nested Routers

You can simply use sequential router intances as nested routers:

const cero = require('../index')
const { router, server } = cero({})

const nested = require('0http/lib/router/sequential')()
nested.get('/url', (req, res, next) => {
  res.end(req.url)      
})
router.use('/v1', nested)

server.listen(3000)

find-my-way router

https://github.com/delvedor/find-my-way

Super-fast raw HTTP router with no goodies. Internally uses a Radix Tree router that will bring better performance over iterative regular expressions matching. 

const cero = require('../index')
const { router, server } = cero({
  router: require('find-my-way')()
})

router.on('GET', '/hi', (req, res) => {
  res.end('Hello World!')
})

server.listen(3000)

Servers

0http is just a wrapper for the servers and routers implementations you provide. 

const cero = require('0http')

const { router, server } = cero({
  server: yourCustomServerInstance
})

Node.js http.Server

If no server is provided by configuration, the standard Node.js http.Server implementation is used.
Because this server offers the best balance between Node.js ecosystem compatibility and performance, we highly recommend it for most use cases.

Benchmarks (30/12/2019)

Node version: v12.14.0
Laptop: MacBook Pro 2019, 2,4 GHz Intel Core i9, 32 GB 2400 MHz DDR4
Server: Single instance

wrk -t8 -c40 -d5s http://127.0.0.1:3000/hi

1 route registered

  • 0http (sequential)
    Requests/sec: 88438.69
  • 0http (find-my-way)
    Requests/sec: 87597.44
  • restana v3.4.2
    Requests/sec: 73455.97

5 routes registered

  • 0http (sequential)
    Requests/sec: 85839.17
  • 0http (find-my-way)
    Requests/sec: 82682.86

For more accurate benchmarks please see:

Support / Donate 💚

You can support the maintenance of this project:

Breaking Changes:

3.x

