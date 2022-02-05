openbase logo
6 Best Vanilla Python YouTube API Libraries

fir

FireDM

python open source (Internet Download Manager) with multi-connections, high speed engine, based on python, LibCurl, and youtube_dl https://github.com/firedm/FireDM

Unknown
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9d ago
yd

youtube-dlc

media downloader and library for various sites.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
ct

commute-tube

Copy online media to your USB pen by night and watch it on your daily commute

GPL 3.0
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
yg

you-get

Dumb downloader that scrapes the web

MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
yd

youtube_dl

YouTube video downloader

Unlicense
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
sav

Savetube

Youtube-dl GUI Wrapper

MIT
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago