6 Best Vanilla Python YouTube API Libraries
fir
FireDM
python open source (Internet Download Manager) with multi-connections, high speed engine, based on python, LibCurl, and youtube_dl https://github.com/firedm/FireDM
Unknown
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9d ago
yd
youtube-dlc
media downloader and library for various sites.
Unknown
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
ct
commute-tube
Copy online media to your USB pen by night and watch it on your daily commute
GPL 3.0
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
yg
you-get
Dumb downloader that scrapes the web
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
yd
youtube_dl
YouTube video downloader
Unlicense
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
sav
Savetube
Youtube-dl GUI Wrapper
MIT
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
