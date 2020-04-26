Categories
Best Vanilla Python XML Parser Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
xml
xmltodict
Python module that makes working with XML feel like you are working with JSON
MIT
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
lxml
The lxml XML toolkit for Python
BSD
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1d ago
xml
xmldataset
xmldataset: xml parsing made easy 🗃️
BSD
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
