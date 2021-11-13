XlsxWriter
A Python module for creating Excel XLSX files.
pyexcel
Single API for reading, manipulating and writing data in csv, ods, xls, xlsx and xlsm files
tablib
Python Module for Tabular Datasets in XLS, CSV, JSON, YAML, &c.
xlwings
Make Excel fly: Interact with Excel from Python and vice versa.
xlwt
Library to create spreadsheet files compatible with MS Excel 97/2000/XP/2003 XLS files, on any platform, with Python 2.6, 2.7, 3.3+
openpyxl
A Python library to read/write Excel 2010 xlsx/xlsm files