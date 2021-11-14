openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

4 Best Vanilla Python Websocket Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

web

websockets

Library for building WebSocket servers and clients in Python

BSD
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
cir

cirrina

cirrina is an opinionated asynchronous web framework based on aiohttp

LGPL
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
ws4

ws4py

[Project on Hiatus] WebSocket client and server library for Python 2 and 3 as well as PyPy (ws4py 0.5.1)

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
cro

crossbar

Crossbar.io multi-protocol (WAMP/WebSocket, REST/HTTP, MQTT) application router for microservices.

European Union Public Licence 1.2 (EUPL 1.2)
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit