Best Vanilla Python Video Manipulation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
fp
ffmpeg-python
Python bindings for FFmpeg - with complex filtering support
Unknown
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
scikit-video
Video Processing in Python
BSD
GitHub Stars
535
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mov
moviepy
Video editing with Python
MIT License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
