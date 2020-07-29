Categories
Best Vanilla Python URL Shortener API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
su
short_url
Python implementation for generating Tiny URL- and bit.ly-like URLs.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
pys
pyshorteners
🔌 Generating short urls with python has never been easier
Save
GPLv3
GitHub Stars
317
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
