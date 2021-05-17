openbase logo
8 Best Vanilla Python String Manipulation Libraries

ftfy

Fixes mojibake and other glitches in Unicode text, after the fact.

textdistance

Compute distance between sequences. 30+ algorithms, pure python implementation, common interface, optional external libs usage.

python-slugify

Returns unicode slugs

thefuzz

Fuzzy String Matching in Python

python-Levenshtein

The Levenshtein Python C extension module contains functions for fast computation of Levenshtein distance and string similarity

unicode-slugify

A slugifier that works in unicode

awesome-slugify

Python flexible slugify function

hashids

Implements the hashids algorithm in python. For more information, visit http://hashids.org/

