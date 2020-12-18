Categories
Best Vanilla Python Streaming Library
streamparse
Run Python in Apache Storm topologies. Pythonic API, CLI tooling, and a topology DSL.
Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
