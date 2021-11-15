openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Vanilla Python Statistics Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

statsmodels

Statsmodels: statistical modeling and econometrics in Python

BSD License
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

pymc

Probabilistic Programming in Python: Bayesian Modeling and Probabilistic Machine Learning with Aesara

Academic Free License
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago