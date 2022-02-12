Categories
6 Best Vanilla Python Static Site Generator Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
Lektor
The lektor static file content management system
BSD
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago
pelican
Static site generator that supports Markdown and reST syntax. Powered by Python.
AGPLv3
GitHub Stars
10.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
hyd
hyde
hyde is a static website generator
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
tin
Tinkerer
Sphinx-based blogging engine
FreeBSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
mkd
mkdocs
Project documentation with Markdown.
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
nik
Nikola
A modular, fast, simple, static website and blog generator
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
