4 Best Vanilla Python Standard Library Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
bol
boltons
🔩 Like builtins, but boltons. 250+ constructs, recipes, and snippets which extend (and rely on nothing but) the Python standard library. Nothing like Michael Bolton.
BSD
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
asy
asyncio
reference implementation of PEP 3156
PSF
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dat
dataclasses
A backport of the dataclasses module for Python 3.6
Apache
GitHub Stars
513
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
mul
multiprocessing
Backport of the multiprocessing package to Python 2.4 and 2.5
BSD Licence
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
