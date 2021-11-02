Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Vanilla Python Solr Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
pysolr
Pysolr — Python Solr client
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
605
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
sol
solrpy
Automatically exported from code.google.com/p/solrpy
Save
http://opensource.org/licenses/apache2.0.php
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package