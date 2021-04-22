Categories
Best Vanilla Python Regular Expression Libraries
exr
exrex
Irregular methods on regular expressions
AGPLv3+
GitHub Stars
647
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
xeg
xeger
Library to generate random strings from regular expressions.
BSD
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
