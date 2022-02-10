openbase logo
4 Best Vanilla Python Redis Libraries

redis

Redis Python Client

MIT
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4d ago
ire

iredis

Interactive Redis: A Terminal Client for Redis with AutoCompletion and Syntax Highlighting.

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
red

redisco

A Python Library for Simple Models and Containers Persisted in Redis

MIT
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
hr

hot-redis

Rich Python data types for Redis

BSD
GitHub Stars
276
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago