4 Best Vanilla Python Redis Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
redis
Redis Python Client
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4d ago
ire
iredis
Interactive Redis: A Terminal Client for Redis with AutoCompletion and Syntax Highlighting.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
red
redisco
A Python Library for Simple Models and Containers Persisted in Redis
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
hr
hot-redis
Rich Python data types for Redis
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
276
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
