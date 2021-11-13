openbase logo
6 Best Vanilla Python Profiling Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
ps

py-spy

Sampling profiler for Python programs

MIT
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

memory-profiler

Monitor Memory usage of Python code

BSD
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago

line-profiler

Line-by-line profiling for Python

BSD
GitHub Stars
948
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago

profiling

Was an interactive continuous Python profiler.

BSD
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
vpr

vprof

Visual profiler for Python

BSD
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
fil

filprofiler

A memory profiler for data batch processing applications.

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit