6 Best Vanilla Python Profiling Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ps
py-spy
Sampling profiler for Python programs
MIT
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
memory-profiler
Monitor Memory usage of Python code
BSD
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago
line-profiler
Line-by-line profiling for Python
BSD
GitHub Stars
948
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
profiling
Was an interactive continuous Python profiler.
BSD
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
vpr
vprof
Visual profiler for Python
BSD
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
fil
filprofiler
A memory profiler for data batch processing applications.
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
