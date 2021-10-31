openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Vanilla Python Process Management Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

hon

honcho

Honcho: a python clone of Foreman. For managing Procfile-based applications.

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
sup

supervisor

A system for controlling process state under UNIX

BSD-derived (http://www.repoze.org/LICENSE.txt)
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit