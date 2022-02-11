Categories
10 Best Vanilla Python PostgresSQL Libraries
psycopg
New generation PostgreSQL database adapter for the Python programming language
GNU Lesser General Public License v3 (LGPLv3)
GitHub Stars
598
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
psycopg2
PostgreSQL database adapter for the Python programming language
LGPL with exceptions
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
peewee
a small, expressive orm -- supports postgresql, mysql and sqlite
MIT License
GitHub Stars
8.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
orm
An async ORM. 🗃
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
dataset
Easy-to-use data handling for SQL data stores with support for implicit table creation, bulk loading, and transactions.
MIT
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
pydal
A pure Python Database Abstraction Layer
BSD
GitHub Stars
401
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
pg-extras
Python PostgreSQL database performance insights. Locks, index usage, buffer cache hit ratios, vacuum stats and more.
Unknown
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
pgcli
CLI for Postgres Database. With auto-completion and syntax highlighting.
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
pony
Pony Object-Relational Mapper
Apache License Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
txpostgres
Twisted wrapper for asynchronous PostgreSQL connections
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
orator
The Orator ORM provides a simple yet beautiful ActiveRecord implementation.
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
queries
PostgreSQL database access simplified
BSD
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
