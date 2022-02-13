openbase logo
5 Best Vanilla Python PDF Generator Libraries

weasyprint

The awesome document factory

4.8K
bor

borb

borb is a library for reading, creating and manipulating PDF files in python.

2.5K
xhtml2pdf

A library for converting HTML into PDFs using ReportLab

1.8K
rep

reportlab

The Reportlab Toolkit

pyp

PyPDF2

PDF toolkit

