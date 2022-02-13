Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
5 Best Vanilla Python PDF Generator Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
weasyprint
The awesome document factory
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1d ago
bor
borb
borb is a library for reading, creating and manipulating PDF files in python.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
17d ago
xhtml2pdf
A library for converting HTML into PDFs using ReportLab
Save
Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
rep
reportlab
The Reportlab Toolkit
Save
BSD license (see license.txt for details), Copyright (c) 2000-2018, ReportLab Inc.
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
pyp
PyPDF2
PDF toolkit
Save
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package