openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

8 Best Vanilla Python Package Release Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

pyi

pyinstaller

PyInstaller bundles a Python application and all its dependencies into a single package.

GPLv2-or-later with a special exception which allows to use PyInstaller to build and distribute non-free programs (including commercial ones)
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Nuitka

Nuitka is a Python compiler written in Python. It's fully compatible with Python 2.6, 2.7, 3.3, 3.4, 3.5, 3.6, 3.7, 3.8, 3.9, and 3.10. You feed it your Python app, it does a lot of clever things, and spits out an executable or extension module.

Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6d ago

pyarmor

A tool used to obfuscate python scripts, bind obfuscated scripts to fixed machine or expire obfuscated scripts.

Free To Use But Restricted
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8d ago

devpi-server

Python PyPi staging server and packaging, testing, release tool

MIT
GitHub Stars
526
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6d ago
py2

py2app

py2app is a Python setuptools command which will allow you to make standalone Mac OS X application bundles and plugins from Python scripts.

MIT or PSF License
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

shiv

shiv is a command line utility for building fully self contained Python zipapps as outlined in PEP 441, but with all their dependencies included.

BSD License
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
21d ago
pyn

pynsist

Build Windows installers for Python applications

Unknown
GitHub Stars
730
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
py2

py2exe

Build standalone executables for Windows

MIT/X11
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit