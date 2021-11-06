openbase logo
Best Vanilla Python OCR Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
nor

normcap

OCR powered screen-capture tool to capture information instead of images

GPLv3
GitHub Stars
236
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pyt

pytesseract

A Python wrapper for Google Tesseract

Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pyo

pyocr

A Python wrapper for OCR engines (Tesseract, Cuneiform, etc)

GPLv3+
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit