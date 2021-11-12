openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vanilla Python NLP Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

nltk

NLTK Source

Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

spacy

💫 Industrial-strength Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Python

MIT
GitHub Stars
22.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
15hrs ago

stanza

Official Stanford NLP Python Library for Many Human Languages

Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

textacy

NLP, before and after spaCy

Apache
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2mos ago

pytext-nlp

A natural language modeling framework based on PyTorch

BSD
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

cltk

The Classical Language Toolkit

MIT
GitHub Stars
689
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
pys

pyss3

A Python package implementing a new interpretable machine learning model for text classification (with visualization tools for Explainable AI :octocat:)

MIT License
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
tex

textblob

Simple, Pythonic, text processing--Sentiment analysis, part-of-speech tagging, noun phrase extraction, translation, and more.

MIT
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

rosetta

Tools, wrappers, etc... for data science with a concentration on text processing

BSD
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
lan

langid

Stand-alone language identification system

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago

bllipparser

BLLIP reranking parser (also known as Charniak-Johnson parser, Charniak parser, Brown reranking parser) See http://pypi.python.org/pypi/bllipparser/ for Python module.

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
209
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pn

pytorch-nlp

Text utilities and datasets for PyTorch

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
pol

polyglot

Multilingual text (NLP) processing toolkit

GPLv3
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
pyn

PyNLPl

PyNLPl, pronounced as 'pineapple', is a Python library for Natural Language Processing. It contains various modules useful for common, and less common, NLP tasks. PyNLPl can be used for basic tasks such as the extraction of n-grams and frequency lists, and to build simple language model. There are also more complex data types and algorithms. Moreover, there are parsers for file formats common in NLP (e.g. FoLiA/Giza/Moses/ARPA/Timbl/CQL). There are also clients to interface with various NLP specific servers. PyNLPl most notably features a very extensive library for working with FoLiA XML (Format for Linguistic Annotation).

GPL
GitHub Stars
441
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
pat

Pattern

Web mining module for Python.

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
col

colibricore

Colibri Core is an NLP tool as well as a C++ and Python library (all included in this package) for working with basic linguistic constructions such as n-grams and skipgrams (i.e patterns with one or more gaps, either of fixed or dynamic size) in a quick and memory-efficient way. At the core is the tool ``colibri-patternmodeller`` which allows you to build, view, manipulate and query pattern models.

GPL
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
pys

PyStanfordDependencies

Python interface for converting Penn Treebank trees to Stanford Dependencies and Universal Depenencies

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago

snips-nlu

Snips Python library to extract meaning from text

Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
gen

gensim

Python framework for fast Vector Space Modelling

LGPL-2.1-only
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

quepy

A python framework to transform natural language questions to queries in a database query language.

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago