10 Best Vanilla Python NLP Libraries
nltk
NLTK Source
Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
Top Feedback
spacy
💫 Industrial-strength Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Python
MIT
GitHub Stars
22.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
15hrs ago
stanza
Official Stanford NLP Python Library for Many Human Languages
Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
textacy
NLP, before and after spaCy
Apache
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2mos ago
pytext-nlp
A natural language modeling framework based on PyTorch
BSD
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
cltk
The Classical Language Toolkit
MIT
GitHub Stars
689
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
pyss3
A Python package implementing a new interpretable machine learning model for text classification (with visualization tools for Explainable AI :octocat:)
MIT License
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
textblob
Simple, Pythonic, text processing--Sentiment analysis, part-of-speech tagging, noun phrase extraction, translation, and more.
MIT
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
rosetta
Tools, wrappers, etc... for data science with a concentration on text processing
BSD
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
langid
Stand-alone language identification system
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
bllipparser
BLLIP reranking parser (also known as Charniak-Johnson parser, Charniak parser, Brown reranking parser) See http://pypi.python.org/pypi/bllipparser/ for Python module.
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
209
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pytorch-nlp
Text utilities and datasets for PyTorch
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
polyglot
Multilingual text (NLP) processing toolkit
GPLv3
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
PyNLPl
PyNLPl, pronounced as 'pineapple', is a Python library for Natural Language Processing. It contains various modules useful for common, and less common, NLP tasks. PyNLPl can be used for basic tasks such as the extraction of n-grams and frequency lists, and to build simple language model. There are also more complex data types and algorithms. Moreover, there are parsers for file formats common in NLP (e.g. FoLiA/Giza/Moses/ARPA/Timbl/CQL). There are also clients to interface with various NLP specific servers. PyNLPl most notably features a very extensive library for working with FoLiA XML (Format for Linguistic Annotation).
GPL
GitHub Stars
441
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Pattern
Web mining module for Python.
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
colibricore
Colibri Core is an NLP tool as well as a C++ and Python library (all included in this package) for working with basic linguistic constructions such as n-grams and skipgrams (i.e patterns with one or more gaps, either of fixed or dynamic size) in a quick and memory-efficient way. At the core is the tool ``colibri-patternmodeller`` which allows you to build, view, manipulate and query pattern models.
GPL
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
PyStanfordDependencies
Python interface for converting Penn Treebank trees to Stanford Dependencies and Universal Depenencies
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
snips-nlu
Snips Python library to extract meaning from text
Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
gensim
Python framework for fast Vector Space Modelling
LGPL-2.1-only
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
quepy
A python framework to transform natural language questions to queries in a database query language.
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
