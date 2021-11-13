openbase logo
4 Best Vanilla Python MySQL ORM Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
pee

peewee

a small, expressive orm -- supports postgresql, mysql and sqlite

MIT License
GitHub Stars
8.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

orm

An async ORM. 🗃

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
ora

orator

The Orator ORM provides a simple yet beautiful ActiveRecord implementation.

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pon

pony

Pony Object-Relational Mapper

Apache License Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit