10 Best Vanilla Python MySQL Libraries

peewee

a small, expressive orm -- supports postgresql, mysql and sqlite

MIT License
GitHub Stars
8.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

An async ORM. 🗃

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
dataset

Easy-to-use data handling for SQL data stores with support for implicit table creation, bulk loading, and transactions.

MIT
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago

pydal

A pure Python Database Abstraction Layer

BSD
GitHub Stars
401
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

mysqlclient

MySQL database connector for Python (with Python 3 support)

GPL
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago

PyMySQL

Pure Python MySQL Client

"MIT"
GitHub Stars
6.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
mycli

CLI for MySQL Database. With auto-completion and syntax highlighting.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
oursql

MySQL bindings for python.

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
orator

The Orator ORM provides a simple yet beautiful ActiveRecord implementation.

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pony

Pony Object-Relational Mapper

Apache License Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
MySQL-python

MySQL database connector for Python (legacy version)

GPL
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago