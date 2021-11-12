openbase logo
Best Vanilla Python MongoDB ODM Libraries

mongoengine

A Python Object-Document-Mapper for working with MongoDB

MIT
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

MongoFrames

A fast unobtrusive MongoDB ODM for Python.

MIT
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
umo

umongo

sync/async MongoDB ODM, yes.

MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit