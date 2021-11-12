Categories
Best Vanilla Python MongoDB ODM Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
mongoengine
A Python Object-Document-Mapper for working with MongoDB
MIT
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
MongoFrames
A fast unobtrusive MongoDB ODM for Python.
MIT
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
umo
umongo
sync/async MongoDB ODM, yes.
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
